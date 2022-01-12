In a C# solution, how do I add an .EXE project to a solution of DLL project’s?

This is using Microsoft Visual Studio Professional.

I have been handed a solution file which contains three projects. But all three projects generate DLL files. It is kind of unique because I have uncovered that they contain XAML files. So there is the opportunity to use the dll’s to display WPF style UI as long as I properly create a new project for the solution. And this is what I am asking. What are the steps involved in creating a new project in the solution that is an executable and loads the DLL’s and displays the UI’S?