I'm working on a new website. How can I make the Frontend look better? (Homepages & Subpages))

Design & UX
#1

Hey All!

I’m working on a site that lets you view footage from cities around the world… utilizing the YouTube Embedded Player. It’s just a little side project cause I’m bored while stuck at home, I don’t expect it to be much…

However, I really want it to be looking top notch cause I plan to show it to some of my friends and family.

How could I modify the HTML, CSS & JS code to make the site look better? (Especially the page that hosts the embedded player)

Link: https://virtualvacation.us/

Also, the FLAG emojis don’t work correctly on WINDOWS 10… They work on Safari, Mac, iPhone, etc. What are some workarounds to show flags on Windows? :grinning:

Screenshot of Site:

vv1
vv1

Thanks!
(Please include a code snippet if possible)

