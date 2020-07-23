I'm working on a new website. How can I make the Frontend look better? (Homepages & Subpages))

Hey All!
I’m working on a site that lets you view footage from cities around the world… utilizing the YouTube Embedded Player. It’s just a little side project cause I’m bored while stuck at home, I don’t expect it to be much…
However, I really want it to be looking top notch cause I plan to show it to some of my friends and family.
How could I modify the HTML, CSS & JS code to make the site look better? (Especially the page that hosts the embedded player)
Link:
https://virtualvacation.us/
Also, the FLAG emojis don’t work correctly on WINDOWS 10… They work on Safari, Mac, iPhone, etc. What are some workarounds to show flags on Windows?
Screenshot of Site:
Thanks!
(Please include a code snippet if possible)