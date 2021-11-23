Im unable to change the font

Atik1: Atik1: can u help me in changing font of entire site it looks really bad

You are using a google open sans font from the looks of it which doesn’t look too bad but you don’t seem to have organised any of the heading tag sizes or indeed have not used headings in a logical order. You may need to be more specific about which item you want changed or mention one item at a time that we can look at.

I’m not here to re-code a site for free but I will try to help with glaring display errors.

Indeed this question may end up being more a CMS WordPress question which is not my area as I don’t touch wordPress.

A quick fix may be to standardise those headings because you have them all out of logical order.

.grid-container h1, .grid-container h2, .grid-container h3{ color:#444; font-weight:bold; font-size:2rem } .grid-container h1 span, .grid-container h2 span, .grid-container h3 span{ font-weight:bold!important; } .entry-content ol, .entry-content ul{ list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .entry-content li { color: #333; font-size: 1.1rem; margin: 0 0 1rem; }

It will then look like this:

Of course there are loads of empty tags in the page just taking up space with their margins and they need to be manually removed.

<p><span style="font-weight: 400"> </span></p>

You have also added non breaking spaces at the start fo each heading thus making them not line up with the content.

<h1><span style="font-weight: 400"> Top 5 Unusual Restaurants Around The World</span></h1>

Atik1: Atik1: This is what the problem is in the entire site can u suggest me

Its difficult to suggest something as it depends on your level of skill and whether you are willing to learn html and CSS. Generally these types of sites are theme orientated and when you purchase or install a theme then you should really not modify it unless you know what you are doing.

On that page you linked to there are a lot of things that have gone awry and its hard to fix them unless we know how they are supposed to look.

The issue is compounded because as I mentioned before there are loads of inline style tags like this:

<li style="font-weight: 400"><span style="font-weight: 400">

They will over-ride the CSS unless the css has !important added to it and would be a nightmare to manage. Who added all those inline rules into that template?

You also have an error here:

That’s a badly formed span (indeed it’s not a span at all as the angle brackets have been converted into text so it renders as text not html).

You may need up just going back to your default installation as I’m sure the tags were not organised like that from default. If this question is a WordPress question then it needs to be moved to the CMS forum instead of plain html and css.