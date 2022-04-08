If you have the G Suite legacy free edition, you need to either upgrade to a paid Google Workspace or

Back in 2012 (!) I was posting about the Google Apps Free Edition being discontinued. I have various customers who during the last 10 years used that option but today the day has come when this has come to an end: If you have the G Suite legacy free edition, you need to either upgrade to a paid Google Workspace subscription to keep your current services, or transition to a no-cost option without the premium features of using Gmail with your custom domain (for example, your-name@example.com ) and the ability to manage multiple users. The G Suite legacy free edition will no longer be available starting June 1, 2022. More here about that topic.