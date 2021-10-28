I want to enter a matrix in a multiple switch structure here

Well first of all the format of this code has issues. You are trying to define your switch outside of a class method. It needs to be inside a method. Second, you can define the method fill_matrix like you have there, but you probably want to call the function from the switch. Third, you probably want to define the matrix and pass it to the fill_matrix method so that it can fill it.

public static void main(String[] args) { // TODO Auto-generated method stub int op; System.out.println("1. To record match information"); System.out.println("2. To display match information"); System.out.println("3. To show the number of games played"); System.out.println("4. To modify or update the information of the matches"); System.out.println("5. To show the information of the matches where a red card has been shown for one of the two teams"); System.out.println("6. To show the average number of goals for both teams"); System.out.println("7. To show the team with more goals"); System.out.println("Enter a number"); op=sc.nextInt(); int matrixToFill[][] = new int[5][]; //<--- Create 2d array (must specify first dimension) switch(op) { //<--- Notice the parenthesis case 1: fill_matrix(matrixToFill); //<-- Call method with matrix you want to fill break; } }

This should get you started, but it sounds like you may need to re-read how to define methods, where to define them and how to define 2d arrays to then pass them to methods.