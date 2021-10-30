Add column of matrices

Hello friends, who can help me to add the columns 8 and 9 of the matrix of this code?

import java.util.Scanner;

public class Project {

static String matrix;

static int ccites=0;

static Scanner sc=new Scanner (System.in);

public static void main(String arg) {

int option=1;

matrix=new String[18][11];

do { System.out.println("Enter:

1 To record the information of a soccer match played by the Colombia national team "

“

2 To display the information of all the matches played by the Colombian national team” + "

3 To display the information of all the matches played by the Colombian national team "

"

3 To show the number of matches played by the Colombia national team " + "

4 To modify the number of matches played by the Colombia national team "

To modify or update the information of a match taking into account its date " + "

4 To modify or update the information of a match taking into consideration its date "

To modify or update the information of a match taking into account its date " + "

4 To modify or update the information of a match taking into consideration its date " "

5 To show the information of the matches where there has been a red card for some of the teams. "

"

6 To calculate the average number of goals per match (the goals scored by both teams are considered). "

"

7 To display the name of the team that scored the most goals ");

option=sc.nextInt();

switch(option){

case 1: register_match();

break;

case 2: show_all_match_information();

break;

case 3: System.out.println("The number of matches played by the Colombian national team were "+ccites);

break;

case 4: modify_match_information();

break;

case 5: Sumatarjetas();

break;

}

}while(option>=1 && option<=7);

}

public static void register_match() {

System.out.println(“Enter the information about the match”);

array[quotes][0]=String.valueOf(quotes+1);

System.out.println(“Enter the name of the opponent”);

array[ccites][1]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of goals scored by colombia”);

array[ccitas][2]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of goals scored by the opponent”);

array[ccitas][3]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the place where the match was played”);

array[ccitas][4]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the debut date (DD/MM/YEAR)”);

array[ccitas][5]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of yellow cards for colombia during the match”);

array[ccitas][6]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of yellow cards for the opponent during the match”);

array[ccitas][7]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of red cards for colombia during the match”);

array[ccitas][8]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of red cards for the opponent during the match”);

array[ccitas][9]=sc.next();

ccites++;

}

public static void show_all_match_information() {

for(int i=0; i<ccites; i++) {

System.out.println("-----------------------------------------------");

System.out.println(“Match #”+array[i][0]);

System.out.println("Seleccion colombia vs "+matriz[i][1]);

System.out.println("Goals scored by colombia: "+matrix[i][2]);

System.out.println("Goals scored by opponent: "+matrix[i][3]);

System.out.println("Place of debut: "+array[i][4]);

System.out.println("Date: "+array[i][5]);

System.out.println("Yellow cards for Colombia: "+array[i][6]);

System.out.println("Yellow cards for Opponent: "+array[i][7]);

System.out.println("Red cards for Colombia: "+array[i][8]);

System.out.println("Red cards for the Opponent: "+matrix[i][9]);

System.out.println();

}}

public static void modify_match_info() {

String cod;

System.out.println(“Enter the number of the match you want to modify”);

cod=sc.next();

for(int i=0; i<ccites; i++) {

if(cod.contentEquals(matrix[i][5])) {

System.out.println(“Enter the name of the opponent”);

array[i][1]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of goals scored by colombia”);

array[i][2]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of goals scored by the opponent”);

array[i][3]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the place where the match was played”);

array[i][4]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the debut date (DD/MM/YEAR)”);

array[i][5]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of yellow cards for colombia during the match”);

array[i][6]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of yellow cards for the opponent during the match”);

array[i][7]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of red cards for colombia during the match”);

array[i][8]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“Enter the number of red cards for the opponent during the match”);

array[i][9]=sc.next();

System.out.println(“The date match " +cod+” has been modified.");

}}}

