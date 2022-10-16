I am looking for a roadmap on web / mobile application development

Hello everyone, I am a business management student but also have very much interest in computer science specially on application development side (web / mobile). Therefore, I need help from you guys to get started :), like to understand the ecosystem and how things work so that when professional developers talk I know what is happening. A step by step road map would be a great help. I am open to read books, collaborate, participate (virtually), practice etc. I can also share my business topics like accounting, financial management, financial analysis and forecasting, taxation, sales and marketing etc. if anyone interested. Please write me if any further information / clarification required. Thank you all