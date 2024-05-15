I am getting error with ECDSA SHA-512 algorithm when converting from c# to php

Hello everyone!

I’m having trouble converting code from C# to PHP.

I want the code in php to use the same algorithm as my code in c#.

The signature in the C# code I created was verified correctly, but the signature created from the php code (I used the same private key) was verified failed.

*I know that the encryption algorithm in the C# source code IS: ECDSA SHA-512

I have tried using many different libraries in php but still the signature cannot be verified

private void btn_Create_Signature_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { if (string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(txt_CRB_3_3_x.Text)) { MessageBox.Show("ID is not entered.", "Error", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Error); } else { string crbKeyFilePath = Path.Combine(AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory, "crb.xml"); string crbxml = File.ReadAllText(crbKeyFilePath); string textBoxData = txt_CRB_3_3_x.Text; // Data from textbox1 string idTagStart = "<Id>"; string idTagEnd = "</Id>"; int startIndex = crbxml.IndexOf(idTagStart) + idTagStart.Length; int endIndex = crbxml.IndexOf(idTagEnd); if (startIndex >= 0 && endIndex >= 0) { string updatedCrbxml = crbxml.Substring(0, startIndex) + textBoxData + crbxml.Substring(endIndex); File.WriteAllText(crbKeyFilePath, updatedCrbxml); } else { MessageBox.Show("ID tags <Id></Id> not found in the file.", "Error", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Error); } // Path to the file to store the signature string signedFilePath = Path.Combine(AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory, "crb.key"); // Read XML content from the file XElement xelement = XElement.Load(crbKeyFilePath); // Display XML content in a message box MessageBox.Show(xelement.ToString(), "XML Content"); // String containing the encrypted private key and password string privateKey = Path.Combine(AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory, "privateKey.pem"); string fileContent = File.ReadAllText(privateKey); string string_2 = "999999999"; // Remove header and footer from the PEM string string base64PrivateKey = ExtractBase64FromPem(fileContent); // Create or get the Signature element XElement signatureElement = xelement.Element("Signature") ?? new XElement("Signature"); try { if (signatureElement.Parent != null) { signatureElement.Remove(); } // Decrypt the private key AsymmetricKeyParameter asymmetricKeyParameter = smethod_1(base64PrivateKey, string_2); // Prepare data for signing byte[] bytes = Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(xelement.ToString(SaveOptions.DisableFormatting)); // Initialize the signer with the signature algorithm string string_0 = "1.2.840.10045.4.3.4"; // Change the algorithm if needed ISigner signer = SignerUtilities.GetSigner(string_0); signer.Init(true, asymmetricKeyParameter); signer.BlockUpdate(bytes, 0, bytes.Length); // Create the signature byte[] signature = signer.GenerateSignature(); signatureElement.Value = Convert.ToBase64String(signature); // Save the signature to a file string signatureBase64 = Convert.ToBase64String(signature); File.WriteAllText("signatureCSharp.txt", signatureBase64); } catch (Exception ex) { MessageBox.Show("An error occurred while creating the signature: " + ex.Message); return; } finally { // Add the Signature element to the XML xelement.Add(signatureElement); // Convert the XML content to a byte array byte[] xmlBytes = Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(xelement.ToString()); // Encode the byte array to Base64 string string base64EncodedXML = Convert.ToBase64String(xmlBytes); // Save the Base64 string to a file File.WriteAllText(signedFilePath, base64EncodedXML); MessageBox.Show("Signature created and saved to file: " + signedFilePath, "Notification", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Information); } } }

PHP CODE SOURCE :

<?php session_start(); require 'vendor/autoload.php'; use phpseclib3\Crypt\EC; use phpseclib3\Crypt\PublicKeyLoader; use phpseclib3\Crypt\EC\Curves

istp521; use phpseclib3\Crypt\Hash; // Đường dẫn đến tệp crb.xml $crbFilePath = 'crb.xml'; // Nội dung khóa riêng tư đã mã hóa dưới dạng base64 $encryptedPrivateKeyContent = "MIHBMCQGCiqGSIb3DQEMAQMwFgQQhF07E7HT9E2UWQHhcRpLwgICCAAEgZjGWAViMrjZBoiRvW7oP7FuvQFFKJMqk80kHP94clyome8AUHbEzuwoIyfGrvgApj5g6TEZUoDaIiZylxeM+cfIix5znQRl0hj+HkPDxa6XpR+wXaurQvbRFAypUv6L75ZccJdO8KCDwsDB6O9+yqUlKdfTU5JpQsOx0OT+3q5yk8JrmlBzKCg5R+VWPsHUxTgwHJRcr3kd0w=="; $password = '999999999'; // Giải mã base64 $decodedPrivateKeyContent = base64_decode($encryptedPrivateKeyContent); // Tạo chuỗi PEM bằng cách thêm header và footer $privateKeyPem = "-----BEGIN ENCRYPTED PRIVATE KEY-----

"; $privateKeyPem .= chunk_split(base64_encode($decodedPrivateKeyContent), 64, "

"); $privateKeyPem .= "-----END ENCRYPTED PRIVATE KEY-----

"; // Giải mã khóa riêng tư $privateKey = PublicKeyLoader::load($privateKeyPem, $password); // Đọc nội dung XML từ file $dom = new DOMDocument(); $dom->preserveWhiteSpace = false; $dom->load($crbFilePath); $dom->formatOutput = true; // Loại bỏ phần tử "Signature" nếu có while ($dom->getElementsByTagName('Signature')->length > 0) { $signatureNode = $dom->getElementsByTagName('Signature')->item(0); $signatureNode->parentNode->removeChild($signatureNode); } // Chuyển đổi DOMDocument thành chuỗi XML với khai báo $xmlProlog = '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>'; $dataToSign = $xmlProlog . $dom->saveXML($dom->documentElement); // Tạo chữ ký $hash = new Hash('sha512'); $hashData = $hash->hash($dataToSign); $signature = $privateKey->sign($hashData); // Chuyển chữ ký thành dạng base64 và thêm vào XML $signatureBase64 = base64_encode($signature); $signatureElement = $dom->createElement('Signature', $signatureBase64); $dom->documentElement->appendChild($signatureElement); // Lưu nội dung XML đã có chữ ký vào tệp crb.xml file_put_contents($crbFilePath, $dom->saveXML()); // Mã hóa toàn bộ nội dung của tệp crb.xml thành base64 và lưu vào tệp crb.key $base64Content = base64_encode(file_get_contents($crbFilePath)); $keyFilePath = 'crb.key'; if (file_put_contents($keyFilePath, $base64Content) === false) { echo "Lỗi: không thể tạo tệp crb.key"; exit; } echo "Chữ ký đã được tạo và lưu vào file: " . $keyFilePath; ?>

This is the content of the xml file that needs to be signed:

<License> <Id></Id> <Type>Standard</Type> <Customer> <Name>Alessandro Maciell</Name> <Email>sandrobota@gmail.co</Email> </Customer> <Signature>MEUCIQDPSHurS8VlCXGKKvQrMlKOlvRbg0t5+J3O64XYNawqJQIgXrvJjIk0e7ZFt4Kqhosz4tTBQOJ3H3Z+0xatZ0P7ir4=</Signature> </License>

C# source code validates signature :