How to understand the code?

I have tasks, but I don’t understand anything there at all, even when I look at the answer, I don’t understand at all how to write the code in js, that’s the question
- Generate a new 4 digit random number.
- Range for random number 1000 - 9999.
-
- Make sure this new random number doesn’t match any of the numbers in the myNumbers array.
-
- If it matches, you need to generate a new 4-digit number.
-
- If there are no matches (the new number is unique), add it to the myNumbers array.
- IMPORTANT: In solving the problem, use the following functions:
-
- to generate a random number in a given range
-
- to add a random number to an array and return the modified array
I started writing code, but I don’t understand why my Rondom doesn’t work? there are also a lot of questions, in the answer to this task I don’t know the code at all.
const MIN = 1000
const MAX = 9999
const myNumbers = [2355, 7235, 8135, 1762, 2361, 8351]
const mat =Math.floor(Math.random(MIN, MAX))
console.log(mat)
function mtr(){
if(mat !== myNumbers) {
myNumbers.push()
}
}
console.log(mtr());