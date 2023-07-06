How to understand the code?

I have tasks, but I don’t understand anything there at all, even when I look at the answer, I don’t understand at all how to write the code in js, that’s the question

  1. Generate a new 4 digit random number.
  • Range for random number 1000 - 9999.
    1. Make sure this new random number doesn’t match any of the numbers in the myNumbers array.
    1. If it matches, you need to generate a new 4-digit number.
    1. If there are no matches (the new number is unique), add it to the myNumbers array.
  • IMPORTANT: In solving the problem, use the following functions:
    • to generate a random number in a given range
    • to add a random number to an array and return the modified array
      I started writing code, but I don’t understand why my Rondom doesn’t work? there are also a lot of questions, in the answer to this task I don’t know the code at all.
const MIN = 1000
const MAX = 9999

const myNumbers = [2355, 7235, 8135, 1762, 2361, 8351]

const mat =Math.floor(Math.random(MIN, MAX))

console.log(mat)
function mtr(){
    if(mat !== myNumbers) {
        myNumbers.push()
    }

}
console.log(mtr());
Who’s giving you the tasks?

If this is a homework assignment, and you dont understand anything here, you need to go to your instructor and tell them that; there’s a fundamental problem with how you’re being taught/learning.

An instructor would/should not be giving an assignment that you are incapable of understanding.

This is not homework, I am studying myself, this is the 36th task, but I understood everything about the 35th task, but here I don’t know anything, more precisely, my solution does not work, and in a hurry the teachers, when I was studying, gave difficult tasks , they were solved by the whole group for 2 hours and this is normal, that’s why I stopped studying, because the teacher should be able to teach students, there are no such teachers in Russia.