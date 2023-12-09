How does this code work?

JavaScript
1 
function randomRange(myMin, myMax) {
  return Math.floor(Math.random() * (myMax - myMin + 1) + myMin);
}

Если значения былиmyMin = 1, myMax= 10 , одним из результатов могло быть следующее:

  1. Math.random() = 0.8244326990411024
  2. (myMax - myMin + 1) = 10 - 1 + 1 -> 10
  3. a * b = 8.244326990411024
  4. c + myMin = 9.244326990411024
  5. Math.floor(9.244326990411024) = 9
    I didn’t understand anything from the example, what does → mean?
    where did a*b and c come from? Why write 10-1+1 like this if the answer is exactly 10? If 10 was added to the variable? Who cares?