How to study programming correctly?

Hello,
Here is my advice :
-
Break Tasks into Smaller Steps : Divide your learning goals into smaller, manageable tasks. Instead of trying to learn an entire programming language at once, focus on one concept or topic at a time. This can help you avoid feeling overwhelmed.
-
Pomodoro Technique: Use the Pomodoro technique to structure your study time. Work for a short, focused period (e.g., 25 minutes), then take a 5-minute break. This can help maintain your concentration and prevent burnout.
-
Interactive Learning : Instead of just watching videos, engage with interactive resources like coding exercises, online coding challenges, or coding games. Platforms like Codecademy, LeetCode, or freeCodeCamp offer hands-on coding experiences.
-
Visual Aids : Visual learning techniques, such as mind maps and diagrams, can be helpful. They can simplify complex concepts and make information easier to remember.
-
Flashcards : Flashcards can be a useful tool for memorizing programming concepts, syntax, and terminology. Anki is a popular flashcard app that allows you to create custom decks.
-
Teach Someone Else : Try explaining what you’ve learned to someone else. This reinforces your understanding and helps you identify areas where you might need more practice.
-
Adaptive Learning Apps : Consider using adaptive learning apps like Duolingo or Memrise, which adjust to your learning pace and adapt the difficulty level based on your performance.