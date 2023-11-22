How to stop any moving object from moving with vanilla JavaScript

Generally speaking, video files and audio files in websites, can be blocked this way:
document.querySelectorAll('video').forEach(video=>{
video.pause();
video.remove();
});
document.querySelectorAll('audio').forEach(audio=>{
audio.pause();
audio.remove();
});
But is there a broader command also blocking things like:
- Sliders
- Moving text (loop-moving-text).
giffiles or any other animation files.
I think I am looking for a “freeze almost anything” command but one which would still allow me to select text (to copy-paste it), scrolling, clicking links, etc.