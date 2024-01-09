How to stop any event whatsoever from occuring in vanilla JavaScript?

I would like to prevent any event whatsoever from occuring in vanilla JavaScript.
- I don’t want to turn off JavaScript.
- I don’t want only to prevent all DOM mutation events but to prevent any event whatsoever; even non-DOM events like
alert().
So basically I would like to just freeze a webpage as-is, so not even sliders will keep working.
Is it possible to do that and if so how would you recommend to do that?
An endless lop like
while(1) will not help because it will present a “page unresponsive” dialog box and will also prevent the possibility to close the window without going to a task manager and close it from there as with CTRL + ALT + Delete in Windows 11.