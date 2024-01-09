How to stop any event whatsoever from occuring in vanilla JavaScript?

I would like to prevent any event whatsoever from occuring in vanilla JavaScript.

  • I don’t want to turn off JavaScript.
  • I don’t want only to prevent all DOM mutation events but to prevent any event whatsoever; even non-DOM events like alert().

So basically I would like to just freeze a webpage as-is, so not even sliders will keep working.

Is it possible to do that and if so how would you recommend to do that?

An endless lop like while(1) will not help because it will present a “page unresponsive” dialog box and will also prevent the possibility to close the window without going to a task manager and close it from there as with CTRL + ALT + Delete in Windows 11.

Probably not.

You could try binding a listener to all known events (afaik, you’d just have to hard-code a list) that just calls event.preventDefault(); and does nothing. Not all events are preventable though I think.

I’m curious why you’d event want to do this.

I want to do this because I don’t want news websites to load any kind of moving contents like sliders, gifs and moving text, esepcially not in surprise.