How to send emails?

I have all these code:

use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer; require __DIR__ . './vendor/autoload.php'; require './classes/Config.php'; if (!ifItIsMethod('get') && !$_GET['forgot']) { redirect('index'); } if (ifItIsMethod('post')) { if (isset($_POST['email'])) { $email = $_POST['email']; $length = 50; $token = bin2hex(openssl_random_pseudo_bytes($length)); if (email_exists($email)) { if ($stmt = mysqli_prepare($connection, "UPDATE users SET token='{$token}' WHERE user_email = ?")) { mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "s", $email); mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt); mysqli_stmt_close($stmt); /** * * configure PHPMailer * */ $mail = new PHPMailer(); // $ssl_reqd; // $url = 'smtp://live.smtp.mailtrap.io:587'; // $user = 'api:********45e8'; // $mail_from = 'hello@demomailtrap.com'; // $mailrcpt = 'nasratullahkhadim00@gmail.com'; // $upload - 'file'; //$mail->SMTPDebug = SMTP::DEBUG_SERVER; $mail->isSMTP(); // $mail->Host = Config::SMTP_HOST; // $mail->Username = Config::SMTP_USER; // $mail->Password = Config::SMTP_PASSWORD; // $mail->Port = Config::SMTP_PORT; $phpmailer = new PHPMailer(); $phpmailer->isSMTP(); $phpmailer->Host =Config::SMTP_HOST; $phpmailer->SMTPAuth = true; $phpmailer->Port = Config::SMTP_PORT; $phpmailer->Username =Config::SMTP_USER; $phpmailer->Password = Config::SMTP_PASSWORD; $mail->SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::ENCRYPTION_SMTPS; $mail->SMTPAuth = 'PLAIN'; $mail->isHTML(true); $mail->SMTPDebug = 3; //Enable implicit TLS encryption // $mail->Port = 465; //TCP port to connect to; use 587 if you have set `SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::ENCRYPTION_STARTTLS` $mail->setFrom('nasratullahkhadim00@gmail.com', 'Nasratullah Khadim'); $mail->addAddress($email); $mail->Subject = 'This is a test email'; $mail->Body = 'Email body'; if ($mail->send()) { echo "IT WAS SENT"; } else { echo "NOT SENT"; } } } } }

and this code: class Config

{ const SMTP_HOST = 'sandbox.smtp.mailtrap.io'; const SMTP_PORT = 587; const SMTP_USER = '94c23eb94ca034'; const SMTP_PASSWORD = '********2966'; }

in my visual studio code but when I run it in googl chrome it gives me this error:

2024-12-02 09:42:54 Connection: opening to ssl://localhost:25, timeout=300, options=array() 2024-12-02 09:42:54 Connection failed. Error #2: stream_socket_client(): Unable to connect to ssl://localhostlive.smtp.mailtrap.io25 (Failed to parse address "localhostlive.smtp.mailtrap.io25") [C:\xampp\htdocs\cms\vendor\phpmailer\phpmailer\src\SMTP.php line 420] 2024-12-02 09:42:54 SMTP ERROR: Failed to connect to server: Failed to parse address "localhostlive.smtp.mailtrap.io25" (0) SMTP connect() failed. https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/wiki/Troubleshooting NOT SENT

now how to solve this problem could you help me please