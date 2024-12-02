How to send emails?

I have all these code:
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
require __DIR__ . './vendor/autoload.php';
require './classes/Config.php';
if (!ifItIsMethod('get') && !$_GET['forgot']) {
redirect('index');
}
if (ifItIsMethod('post')) {
if (isset($_POST['email'])) {
$email = $_POST['email'];
$length = 50;
$token = bin2hex(openssl_random_pseudo_bytes($length));
if (email_exists($email)) {
if ($stmt = mysqli_prepare($connection, "UPDATE users SET token='{$token}' WHERE user_email = ?")) {
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "s", $email);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
/**
*
* configure PHPMailer
*
*/
$mail = new PHPMailer();
// $ssl_reqd;
// $url = 'smtp://live.smtp.mailtrap.io:587';
// $user = 'api:********45e8';
// $mail_from = 'hello@demomailtrap.com';
// $mailrcpt = 'nasratullahkhadim00@gmail.com';
// $upload - 'file';
//$mail->SMTPDebug = SMTP::DEBUG_SERVER;
$mail->isSMTP();
// $mail->Host = Config::SMTP_HOST;
// $mail->Username = Config::SMTP_USER;
// $mail->Password = Config::SMTP_PASSWORD;
// $mail->Port = Config::SMTP_PORT;
$phpmailer = new PHPMailer();
$phpmailer->isSMTP();
$phpmailer->Host =Config::SMTP_HOST;
$phpmailer->SMTPAuth = true;
$phpmailer->Port = Config::SMTP_PORT;
$phpmailer->Username =Config::SMTP_USER;
$phpmailer->Password = Config::SMTP_PASSWORD;
$mail->SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::ENCRYPTION_SMTPS;
$mail->SMTPAuth = 'PLAIN';
$mail->isHTML(true);
$mail->SMTPDebug = 3;
//Enable implicit TLS encryption
// $mail->Port = 465;
//TCP port to connect to; use 587 if you have set `SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::ENCRYPTION_STARTTLS`
$mail->setFrom('nasratullahkhadim00@gmail.com', 'Nasratullah Khadim');
$mail->addAddress($email);
$mail->Subject = 'This is a test email';
$mail->Body = 'Email body';
if ($mail->send()) {
echo "IT WAS SENT";
} else {
echo "NOT SENT";
}
}
}
}
}
and this code: class Config
{
const SMTP_HOST = 'sandbox.smtp.mailtrap.io';
const SMTP_PORT = 587;
const SMTP_USER = '94c23eb94ca034';
const SMTP_PASSWORD = '********2966';
}
in my visual studio code but when I run it in googl chrome it gives me this error:
2024-12-02 09:42:54 Connection: opening to ssl://localhost:25, timeout=300, options=array()
2024-12-02 09:42:54 Connection failed. Error #2: stream_socket_client(): Unable to connect to ssl://localhostlive.smtp.mailtrap.io25 (Failed to parse address "localhostlive.smtp.mailtrap.io25") [C:\xampp\htdocs\cms\vendor\phpmailer\phpmailer\src\SMTP.php line 420]
2024-12-02 09:42:54 SMTP ERROR: Failed to connect to server: Failed to parse address "localhostlive.smtp.mailtrap.io25" (0)
SMTP connect() failed. https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/wiki/Troubleshooting
NOT SENT
now how to solve this problem could you help me please