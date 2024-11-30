About sending emails

I have all this code: $mail = new PHPMailer();
$mail->isSMTP();
$mail->Host = Config::SMTP_HOST;
$mail->Username = Config::SMTP_USER;
$mail->Password = Config::SMTP_PASSWORD;
$mail->Port = Config::SMTP_PORT;
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls';
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;
$mail->isHTML(true);
$mail->setFrom('name@gmail.com', 'Recipient Name');
$mail->addAddress($email);
$mail->Subject = 'This is a test email';
$mail->Body = 'Email body';
if ($mail->send()) {
echo "IT WAS SENT";
} else {
echo "NOT SENT";
}
but when I run in google chrome it tells me not sent.