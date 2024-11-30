About sending emails

PHP
1

I have all this code: $mail = new PHPMailer();

    $mail->isSMTP();
    $mail->Host       = Config::SMTP_HOST;
    $mail->Username   = Config::SMTP_USER;
    $mail->Password   = Config::SMTP_PASSWORD;
    $mail->Port       = Config::SMTP_PORT;
    $mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls';
    $mail->SMTPAuth   = true;
    $mail->isHTML(true);

    $mail->setFrom('name@gmail.com', 'Recipient Name');
    $mail->addAddress($email);
    $mail->Subject = 'This is a test email';
    $mail->Body = 'Email body';

    if ($mail->send()) {
      echo "IT WAS SENT";
    } else {
      echo "NOT SENT";
    }

but when I run in google chrome it tells me not sent.

2

maybe setting:

 $mail->SMTPDebug  = 1;

will help show what the error is?

3

Enable debugging mode

$mail->SMTPDebug = 2;

and see what it tells you.