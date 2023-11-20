PHPMailer help

I’m trying to send an email using this…

I renamed the folder (to PHPMailer) and put in in the root

image
image1887×897 61.3 KB

Here is my test

<?php
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\Exception;

require '../PHPMailer/src/Exception.php';
require '../PHPMailer/src/PHPMailer.php';
require '../PHPMailer/src/SMTP.php';

?>

<?php
if(isset($_POST['Register'])) {

    try {

        if($_POST['RegisterName'] == '') {
            throw new Exception("First name can not be empty");
        }

        if($_POST['RegisterEmail'] == '') {
            throw new Exception("Email can not be empty");
        }

        if(!filter_var($_POST['RegisterEmail'],FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
            throw new Exception("Email is invalid");
        }

        $statement = $pdo->prepare("SELECT email FROM users WHERE email=?");
        $statement->execute([$_POST['RegisterEmail']]);
        $total = $statement->rowCount();
        if($total) {
            throw new Exception("Email already exists");
        }

        if($_POST['RegisterPassword'] == '' || $_POST['RetypePassword'] == '') {
            throw new Exception("Password can not be empty");
        }

        if($_POST['RegisterPassword'] != $_POST['RetypePassword']) {
            throw new Exception("Passwords must match");
        }

        $password = password_hash($_POST['RegisterPassword'], PASSWORD_DEFAULT);
        $token = time();

        $statement = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO users (name,email,password,token,status) VALUES (?,?,?,?,?)");
        $statement->execute([$_POST['RegisterName'],$_POST['RegisterEmail'],$password,$token,0]);

        
        $link = 'localhost/scouts/loginregistration-verify.php?email='.$_POST['RegisterEmail'].'&token='.$token;
        $email_message = 'Please click on this link to verify registration: <br>';
        $email_message .= '<a href="'.$link.'">';
        $email_message .= 'Click Here';
        $email_message .= '</a>';

        $mail = new PHPMailer();
        try {
            $mail->isSMTP();
            $mail->Host = '';
            $mail->SMTPAuth = true;
            $mail->Username = '';
            $mail->Password = '';
            $mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls';
            $mail->Port = 587;
        
            $mail->setFrom('contact@example.com','Administrator');
            $mail->addAddress($_POST['RegisterEmail'],$_POST['RegisterName']);
            $mail->addReplyTo('contact@example.com');
            $mail->isHTML(true);
            $mail->Subject = 'Registration Verification Email';
            $mail->Body = $email_message;
            $mail->send();

            $success_message = 'Registration is completed. An email is sent to your email address. Please check that and verify the registration.';

        } catch (Exception $e) {
            echo "Message could not be sent. Mailer Error: {$mail->ErrorInfo}";
        }

    } catch(Exception $e) {
        $error_message = $e->getMessage();
    }

}

What are the 2 use statements at the top and what are the first 7 settings in the try block?