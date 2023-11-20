PHPMailer help

I’m trying to send an email using this…

I renamed the folder (to PHPMailer) and put in in the root



Here is my test

<?php use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer; use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\Exception; require '../PHPMailer/src/Exception.php'; require '../PHPMailer/src/PHPMailer.php'; require '../PHPMailer/src/SMTP.php'; ?> <?php if(isset($_POST['Register'])) { try { if($_POST['RegisterName'] == '') { throw new Exception("First name can not be empty"); } if($_POST['RegisterEmail'] == '') { throw new Exception("Email can not be empty"); } if(!filter_var($_POST['RegisterEmail'],FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) { throw new Exception("Email is invalid"); } $statement = $pdo->prepare("SELECT email FROM users WHERE email=?"); $statement->execute([$_POST['RegisterEmail']]); $total = $statement->rowCount(); if($total) { throw new Exception("Email already exists"); } if($_POST['RegisterPassword'] == '' || $_POST['RetypePassword'] == '') { throw new Exception("Password can not be empty"); } if($_POST['RegisterPassword'] != $_POST['RetypePassword']) { throw new Exception("Passwords must match"); } $password = password_hash($_POST['RegisterPassword'], PASSWORD_DEFAULT); $token = time(); $statement = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO users (name,email,password,token,status) VALUES (?,?,?,?,?)"); $statement->execute([$_POST['RegisterName'],$_POST['RegisterEmail'],$password,$token,0]); $link = 'localhost/scouts/loginregistration-verify.php?email='.$_POST['RegisterEmail'].'&token='.$token; $email_message = 'Please click on this link to verify registration: <br>'; $email_message .= '<a href="'.$link.'">'; $email_message .= 'Click Here'; $email_message .= '</a>'; $mail = new PHPMailer(); try { $mail->isSMTP(); $mail->Host = ''; $mail->SMTPAuth = true; $mail->Username = ''; $mail->Password = ''; $mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls'; $mail->Port = 587; $mail->setFrom('contact@example.com','Administrator'); $mail->addAddress($_POST['RegisterEmail'],$_POST['RegisterName']); $mail->addReplyTo('contact@example.com'); $mail->isHTML(true); $mail->Subject = 'Registration Verification Email'; $mail->Body = $email_message; $mail->send(); $success_message = 'Registration is completed. An email is sent to your email address. Please check that and verify the registration.'; } catch (Exception $e) { echo "Message could not be sent. Mailer Error: {$mail->ErrorInfo}"; } } catch(Exception $e) { $error_message = $e->getMessage(); } }

What are the 2 use statements at the top and what are the first 7 settings in the try block?