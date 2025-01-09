How to repair crashed SQL table if "mysqlcheck --auto-repair" says "Table is already up to date"?

mysqlcheck -u user -p"password" --all-databases --check --fast --auto-repair
ilforum_ilfdb.searchlog Table is already up to date
DELETE FROM searchlog WHERE dateline < 1736413517;
#1194 - Table ‘searchlog’ is marked as crashed and should be repaired
I can browse that table content in PHPMyAdmin, but on last page it also returned the crashed warning.
After all what worked was replacing “–check --fast --auto-repair” by “–fast --repair” but it was significantly slow, doing the task also for big tables.
So can i modify my one-liner which checks all the databases and its tables and really repairs the crashed ones?
So far I know, i can only repair defined table using: “REPAIR TABLE searchlog;”
10.6.20-MariaDB-cll-lve
searchlog table: MyISAM utf8mb3_unicode_ci