I have an SVG file that contains some HTML embedded deep in it and I need to remove this HTML to be able to upload the SVG file to a certain image database that doesn’t allow SVG files to contain HTML in them.

Manually removing this HTML won’t be very nice because the file is so complex, dense and heavily-machine-code-like that I don’t think it’s the correct approach.

Oddly enough, the HTML in that file is not nested with <html> , and <body> tags.

How to remove all HTML whatsoever from a file?