How to promote a free SEO Tool when forums are almost dead

I used to have a very popular free backlink checker tool with name of BacklinkWatch during early 2010s but then I handed it over to a friend who could not take care of it properly while I got myself busy in other activities.
Now I have taken it back under my supervision and I want to promote it but to my surprise SEO and Webmaster bulletin boards are way more less active now compared to early 2010s.
So, I am facing the problem to market it to seo community as it seems they have dispersed at too many places.
Your question is a symbol of the changing nature of how search engines seem to work. The days where tech minded people went to discussion boards to share techniques and such have shifted to more dynamic (and shorter) forms of communication. Video, pictures, social media, etc. have shifted how search engines work.
Now, backlinks only work if good quality content accompanies it. That not only draws the search engines, but it also draws in “live” people. Add in the much better crawlers the engines are using, and the backlink strategies don’t seem to be as effective.
I know it doesn’t help your specific question, but it’s the reality of the business. Tech discussion forums have migrated over to help/Q&A type where people get in an get out. If they think they really want to learn, they look for video tutorials on YouTube, tiktok or where ever.