How to promote a free SEO Tool when forums are almost dead

I used to have a very popular free backlink checker tool with name of BacklinkWatch during early 2010s but then I handed it over to a friend who could not take care of it properly while I got myself busy in other activities.

Now I have taken it back under my supervision and I want to promote it but to my surprise SEO and Webmaster bulletin boards are way more less active now compared to early 2010s.

So, I am facing the problem to market it to seo community as it seems they have dispersed at too many places.

Your insight would be valuable to me.