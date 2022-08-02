How to modify python script to append data on file using sql server 2019?

I need to append data to excel file already exist from table students on SQL Server .

Excel file already Created on D:\ExportExcel\dbo.students.xlsx with student IDs 1 and 2.

Table Insert Commands:

INSERT [dbo].[students] ([StudentId], [Name]) VALUES (3, N'Sayed') INSERT [dbo].[students] ([StudentId], [Name]) VALUES (4, N'Michel')

Python script used

DECLARE @PythonScript NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'' declare @SQL NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'select studentid,Name from dbo.students;' declare @ExportPath varchar(max)='D:\ExportExcel\' declare @TableName varchar(max)='dbo.students' declare @FullFilePath varchar(max) = concat(@ExportPath,@TableName+'.xlsx') SET @PythonScript = N' FullFilePath = ExcelFilePath+TableName+".xlsx" InputDataSet.to_excel(FullFilePath,sheet_name=TableName.split(".")[-1],index=False)' EXEC sp_execute_external_script @language = N'Python' ,@script = @PythonScript ,@input_data_1 = @SQL ,@params = N'@ExcelFilePath NVARCHAR(MAX), @TableName NVARCHAR(200)' ,@ExcelFilePath = @ExportPath -- file path where Excel files are placed ,@TableName = @TableName

When use Python script explain it will not append data to Excel file from table students. Meaning it will not add student IDs 3 and 4 .

So How to append data from table students to excel file using Python script?

Expected result to file after append