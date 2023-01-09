Can I automatically transfer data from an executed script in MS SQL Server to a worksheet tab on an Excel file?

I’m not very familiar with what can be accomplished with VBA coding, or with the full export capabilities of MS SQL Server, but I would like to know if the following is possible.

Currently, we have a script that we run in MS SQL Server. After executing it, we then copy the output and paste it into a tab of a worksheet. I have a separate “mastersheet” in Excel, which I use for clicking buttons to run macros that automate the many different steps which involve separate Excel sheets.

I would like to try to automate this process as much as possible, so I want to know if VBA has the capability of interacting with the data output on MS SQL Server?

From my understanding I can not use VBA to load and execute a script file. Accordingly, I would like to do the following:

Open MS SQL and load the query file. Execute the query file. Copy the data in the MS SQL Server output window. Open the target Excel file. Paste the data result into an “Data Import” tab on the target Excel file.

I suspect the closest I can get to automating this process, is that I would have to manually copy the data onto the clipboard, and then from my mastersheet, run a VBA sub to past the clipboard data, and then open the target sheet and tab for pasting the clipboard data into?

I would appreciate any guidance or suggestions on how I can best automate this process.