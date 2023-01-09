Can I automatically transfer data from an executed script in MS SQL Server to a worksheet tab on an Excel file?

I’m not very familiar with what can be accomplished with VBA coding, or with the full export capabilities of MS SQL Server, but I would like to know if the following is possible.
Currently, we have a script that we run in MS SQL Server. After executing it, we then copy the output and paste it into a tab of a worksheet. I have a separate “mastersheet” in Excel, which I use for clicking buttons to run macros that automate the many different steps which involve separate Excel sheets.
I would like to try to automate this process as much as possible, so I want to know if VBA has the capability of interacting with the data output on MS SQL Server?
From my understanding I can not use VBA to load and execute a script file. Accordingly, I would like to do the following:
- Open MS SQL and load the query file.
- Execute the query file.
- Copy the data in the MS SQL Server output window.
- Open the target Excel file.
- Paste the data result into an “Data Import” tab on the target Excel file.
I suspect the closest I can get to automating this process, is that I would have to manually copy the data onto the clipboard, and then from my mastersheet, run a VBA sub to past the clipboard data, and then open the target sheet and tab for pasting the clipboard data into?
I would appreciate any guidance or suggestions on how I can best automate this process.