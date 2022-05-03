Issue Columns Header On Excel Changed After Export Data?

I work on sql server 2017 I run script depend on python language v 3.10 .

I need to export data to excel file StudentExport.xlsx already exist, and keep header without change after export.

header of excel file StudentExport.xlsx before export data to it as below

StudentId,StudentName

after run script query to export data to StudentExport.xlsx and Header changed to

StudentId,Name

my issue is header changed from column name StudentName to Name (exist on sql)

I export data to excel by this line

InputDataSet.to_excel(FullFilePath,sheet_name=TableName.split(".")[-1],index=False)

I try to change InputDataSet.to_excel it to keep header on excel file StudentExport.xlsx without change as below

InputDataSet.to_excel(FullFilePath,sheet_name=TableName.split(".")[-1], header=False, startrow= 1,index=False)

but it give me data without header and header row blank

so can any one help me to export data to excel file without change or overwrite header ?

Notes Not practical way to change column name from Name to StudentName on sql server table create view to use it as excel header .

expected result

StudentId StudentName 1 ahmed

script Query I run it as below for lookup

declare @ExportPath NVARCHAR(MAX)='G:\ImportExportExcel' declare @FixedPath NVARCHAR(MAX)='G:\ExportFiles\StudentExport.xlsx' CREATE TABLE #FinalExportList(TableCount INT IDENTITY(1,1),Cols NVARCHAR(MAX),TableName NVARCHAR(200)) insert into #FinalExportList(TableName,Cols) values ('dbo.students','TRY_CONVERT(VARCHAR(MAX),StudentId) AS [StudentId], Name') DECLARE @TableName NVARCHAR(200) ,@SQL NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'' ,@PythonScript NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'' ,@ExportFilePath NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'' SELECT @ExportPath = CASE WHEN RIGHT(@ExportPath,1) = '\' THEN @ExportPath ELSE CONCAT(@ExportPath,'\') END -- Just for testing purpose top 10 records are selected SELECT @SQL = CONCAT('SELECT TOP 10 ',Cols,' FROM ',TableName,';') ,@TableName = TableName FROM #FinalExportList SET @PythonScript = N'import shutil FullFilePath = ExcelFilePath+"StudentExport.xlsx" shutil.copy(FixedPath,ExportPath) InputDataSet.to_excel(FullFilePath,sheet_name=TableName.split(".")[-1],index=False) 'f exec sp_execute_external_script @language = N'Python' ,@script = @PythonScript ,@input_data_1 = @SQL ,@params = N'@ExcelFilePath NVARCHAR(MAX), @TableName NVARCHAR(200),@FixedPath NVARCHAR(MAX),@ExportPath NVARCHAR(MAX)' ,@ExcelFilePath = @ExportPath -- file path where Excel files are placed ,@TableName = @TableName ,@FixedPath=@FixedPath ,@ExportPath=@ExportPath

sql server table

CREATE TABLE [dbo].[students]( [StudentId] [int] NOT NULL, [Name] [varchar](50) NULL, CONSTRAINT [PK_students] PRIMARY KEY CLUSTERED ( [StudentId] ASC )WITH (PAD_INDEX = OFF, STATISTICS_NORECOMPUTE = OFF, IGNORE_DUP_KEY = OFF, ALLOW_ROW_LOCKS = ON, ALLOW_PAGE_LOCKS = ON) ON [PRIMARY] ) ON [PRIMARY] GO INSERT [dbo].[students] ([StudentId], [Name]) VALUES (1, N'ahmed')

image for issue as below

