Issue Columns Header On Excel Changed After Export Data?

I work on
sql server 2017 I run script depend on
python language v 3.10 .
I need to export data to excel file
StudentExport.xlsx already exist, and keep header without change after export.
header of excel file
StudentExport.xlsx before export data to it as below
StudentId,StudentName
after run script query to export data to
StudentExport.xlsx and Header changed to
StudentId,Name
my issue is header changed from column name
StudentName to Name (exist on sql)
I export data to excel by this line
InputDataSet.to_excel(FullFilePath,sheet_name=TableName.split(".")[-1],index=False)
I try to change
InputDataSet.to_excel it to keep header on excel file
StudentExport.xlsx without change as below
InputDataSet.to_excel(FullFilePath,sheet_name=TableName.split(".")[-1], header=False, startrow= 1,index=False)
but it give me data without header and header row blank
so can any one help me to export data to excel file without change or overwrite header ?
Notes Not practical way to change column name from
Name to StudentName on sql server table create view to use it as excel header .
expected result
StudentId StudentName
1 ahmed
script Query I run it as below for lookup
declare @ExportPath NVARCHAR(MAX)='G:\ImportExportExcel'
declare @FixedPath NVARCHAR(MAX)='G:\ExportFiles\StudentExport.xlsx'
CREATE TABLE #FinalExportList(TableCount INT IDENTITY(1,1),Cols NVARCHAR(MAX),TableName NVARCHAR(200))
insert into #FinalExportList(TableName,Cols)
values
('dbo.students','TRY_CONVERT(VARCHAR(MAX),StudentId) AS [StudentId], Name')
DECLARE
@TableName NVARCHAR(200)
,@SQL NVARCHAR(MAX) = N''
,@PythonScript NVARCHAR(MAX) = N''
,@ExportFilePath NVARCHAR(MAX) = N''
SELECT @ExportPath = CASE WHEN RIGHT(@ExportPath,1) = '\' THEN @ExportPath ELSE CONCAT(@ExportPath,'\') END
-- Just for testing purpose top 10 records are selected
SELECT @SQL = CONCAT('SELECT TOP 10 ',Cols,' FROM ',TableName,';')
,@TableName = TableName
FROM #FinalExportList
SET @PythonScript = N'import shutil
FullFilePath = ExcelFilePath+"StudentExport.xlsx"
shutil.copy(FixedPath,ExportPath)
InputDataSet.to_excel(FullFilePath,sheet_name=TableName.split(".")[-1],index=False)
'f
exec sp_execute_external_script
@language = N'Python'
,@script = @PythonScript
,@input_data_1 = @SQL
,@params = N'@ExcelFilePath NVARCHAR(MAX), @TableName NVARCHAR(200),@FixedPath NVARCHAR(MAX),@ExportPath NVARCHAR(MAX)'
,@ExcelFilePath = @ExportPath -- file path where Excel files are placed
,@TableName = @TableName
,@FixedPath=@FixedPath
,@ExportPath=@ExportPath
sql server table
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[students](
[StudentId] [int] NOT NULL,
[Name] [varchar](50) NULL,
CONSTRAINT [PK_students] PRIMARY KEY CLUSTERED
(
[StudentId] ASC
)WITH (PAD_INDEX = OFF, STATISTICS_NORECOMPUTE = OFF, IGNORE_DUP_KEY = OFF, ALLOW_ROW_LOCKS = ON, ALLOW_PAGE_LOCKS = ON) ON [PRIMARY]
) ON [PRIMARY]
GO
INSERT [dbo].[students] ([StudentId], [Name]) VALUES (1, N'ahmed')
image for issue as below