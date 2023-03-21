Welcome.

How to learn javascript? Tutorials, articles, then practice, practice and more practice.

Not to be a SitePoint shill, but the premium area has all kinds of courses and books and tutorials to read.

Disclaimer: The community is paid for by SitePoint but run entirely by volunteers. No paid employee is on staff, though some do visit from time to time

There is also the MDN site, which carries just about everything you’d want to know about javascript, if a little dry.