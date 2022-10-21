This is our website which is a very popular e-commerce website. But the problem is none of the reviews has good quality. People just rate the product but don’t want to write anything.
I have seen Google has updated their algorithm and they care review so much now. So could you give me any idea how to improve the review quality?
This is our website which is a very popular e-commerce website. But the problem is none of the reviews has good quality. People just rate the product but don’t want to write anything.