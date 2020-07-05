How to handle changes on files on git source control before Pull last changes?

I’m beginner on git source control I have web application done by angular 7
exist on git source control
AND I need to pull last changes to be same changes and files on local and server same .
so I will write
E:\PartDetails> git pull origin master
but I notice I have 7 files changes on angular files so
What I do on files changes before Pull last changes to web application files from server ?
Exactly I need to hide changes done on locally to accept override files when
make pull to last version
What command I will write it to allow or remove changes locally .