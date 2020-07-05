How to handle changes on files on git source control before Pull last changes?

I’m beginner on git source control I have web application done by angular 7

exist on git source control

AND I need to pull last changes to be same changes and files on local and server same .

so I will write

E:\PartDetails> git pull origin master

but I notice I have 7 files changes on angular files so

What I do on files changes before Pull last changes to web application files from server ?

Exactly I need to hide changes done on locally to accept override files when

make pull to last version

What command I will write it to allow or remove changes locally .