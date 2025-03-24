How to Grab Components From Any Web Page

I want to grab the source of an image or other page elements on any web page ie yahoo, google, etc. I want to do this simply by clicking on the page elements. I know about the Chrome Dev Tool but I don’t want to use it for this purpose as it is too much of a hassle. I thought about doing this by opening a web page in an Iframe then use Javascript to get what I need. The issue is some websites don’t allow you to open them in an Iframe or other similar things. Even if I’m able to open a web page in an Iframe, I’m not sure how to prevent from triggering the default functionality of the click event and run my own script when the click event fires. Please share your thoughts on if whatI’m trying to do is possible.