How to create default tags which show when visitor open this page?

I want to some tags by default witch show up time of open the page. This code normally working fine as add tags but when I trying some tags default such as java, html, php etc then code normally working but no show up default tags. Below is my code, please advice me how to do

JavaScript:

const removeTag = (event) => { if (event.target.classList.contains('tag-close')) { event.target.parentElement.remove(); } } const addTag = (event) => { if (event.keyCode === 13) { const input = document.getElementById('input') const tagsContainer = document.querySelector('.tags-container'); const value = event.target.value; const spanElement = document.createElement('span'); spanElement.innerHTML = ` <span class="tag-text">${value}</span> <span class="tag-close"> ⌫ </span> ` spanElement.classList.add('tag'); tagsContainer.appendChild(spanElement); input.value = ''; tag = ["coding", "java"]; } } window.onload = () => { const tagsContainer = document.querySelector('.tags-container'); tagsContainer.addEventListener('click', removeTag); }

Here is the html code: