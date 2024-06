Hi there,

I have this fiddle which adds and removes “tags”. What I would like to do is when a tag is created, it adds it to the value of the input field, but I seem to be getting in a pickle. I tried to add it, but it kept repeating each time I added another one, so I couldn’t get it to just add it once.

Cana anyone help with how to do this? I guess I just need to dynamically add/remove the tag’s content to the input somehow?

Many thanks!