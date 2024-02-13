How to clean up posts from inline CSS?

In my blog ( https://www.fotov60.com?LSCWP_CTRL=before_optm ) up to this point, I had to use inline CSS to give the appearance and size to the text I wanted. Since the last post, I have made adjustments to the CSS sheet by introducing all the appropriate styles and sizes for <p> and the headings, ensuring that the appearance of the post is what I want without the need for inline CSS. The problem now is that I have nearly 1000 posts following the old practices where I used inline CSS, and now I need to remove all that code so that the new CSS sheet is applied, thus matching the style of all posts, cleaning up the code, and optimizing the loading speed. I could remove it manually, but it would be a job that would take me weeks and I could make mistakes. Does anyone have any ideas on how to automate the process of removing all that excess code, so that I can ensure that only the appropriate code remains to work with the styles of the CSS sheet?