How To Auto Generate Prepared Statements Based On Array Values?

PHP
1

Hi,

How to auto generate prepared statements based on table column names and numbers ?

You see, I am creating a search page with pagination. Something like google.
Now, I have many tables and I want to allow visitors to be able to search these tables. Imagine these tables are like indexes. So, I have a users table, a members table, 2 links table where one is crawled links and one is submitted links. And so on.
Now, if I have 20 different tables, I do not want to be writing 20 different prepared statements as that would make the script very long and would slow down the page if tonnes of visitors simultaneously use the page from all across the globe.
And so, I want to only have one set of prepared statement based on which table the visitor selects on the webform that he wants to search.
If you are confused then imagine I got 2 tables which visitors can search.
Imagine these 2 tables:

1

$link_crawls_table_columns = array('id','date_and_time','domain','url','title','header','meta_keyword','meta_description',);

2

$link_submits_table_columns = array('id','date_and_time','url','header','description','keyword','keyphrase');

Here, for these 2 tables, I am having to write the prepared statements like this as each tables’ column names and numbers are different:

if(!mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt,$query))
	{
		echo 'Mysqli Error: ' .mysqli_stmt_error($stmt); //DEV Mode line.
		echo '<br>';
		echo 'Mysqli Error No: ' .mysqli_stmt_errno($stmt); //DEV Mode line.
	}
	else
	{
		if($index=='link_crawls')
		{
			//8 inputs.
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,"ssssssss",$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search);
		}
		else //$index=='link_submits'.
		{
			//7 inputs.
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,"sssssss",$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search);
		}
	}

Now imagine, I am writing like this for 20 tables!
Can’t be doing that.
Also, look how I am echoing keyword search results from these 2 tables:

while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result,MYSQLI_ASSOC))
		{
			if($index=='link_crawls') 
			{
				$id = $row['id'];
				$date_and_time = $row['date_and_time'];
				$domain = $row['domain'];
				$url = $row['url'];
				$title = $row['title'];
				$header = $row['header'];
				$meta_keyword = $row['meta_keyword'];
				$meta_description = $row['meta_description'];
				echo "<br>";
			}
			else
			{
				$id = $row['id'];
				$date_and_time = $row['date_and_time'];
				$url = $row['url'];
				$header = $row['header'];
				$description = $row['description'];
				$keyword = $row['keyword'];
				$keyphrase= $row['keyphrase'];
				echo "<br>";
			}
		}

Now imagine, I am writing like this for 20 tables!
Can’t be doing that.
You get my point ?

So, I have to write php code for the code to check which table is getting selected (dropdown or checkbox) on the html form that the visitor wants to search and then check the array associated with that table for the table column names and the column numbers as these 2 data is needed to auto generate the prepared statements.
But I do not know how to do this auto generation of prepared statements. I did a little bit using beginner/intermediate level php programming, which I showed you on my above code and I am showing you some more on my below code. Look:

$table = !EMPTY($_POST['table'])?$_POST['table']:(!EMPTY($_GET['table'])?$_GET['table']:'links_crawls');

$total_table_columns = count(${$table}); echo '<br>';
$cols = array();
for($i=0;$i!==$total_table_columns;$i++)
{
	$cols[] = $col_[$i] = ${$table}[$i]; echo '<br>';
}

if($match == 'exact')
{
	$sql_count = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] = ?";
	$sql = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] = ?";
	for($i=1;$i!==$total_table_columns;$i++)
	{
		$sql_count .= " OR $col_[$i] = ?";
		$sql .= " OR $col_[$i] = ?";
	}
	$sql .= " OR $col_[$i] = ?";
}
else //Generate Sql for FUZZY MATCH
{
	$sql_count = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] LIKE ?";
	$sql = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] LIKE ?";
	for($i=1;$i!==$total_table_columns;$i++)
	{
		$sql_count .= " OR $col_[$i] LIKE ?";
		$sql .= " OR $col_[$i] LIKE ?";
	}
	$sql .= " ORDER BY DESC LIMIT $limit OFFSET $offset";
}

Above, I have semi auto generated the table column names by taking the names from the respective array that holds the table column names. And, I am also extracting the number of columns that exist in the table as I will need it for the “s”. talking about this part:

mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,"ss",$input_1,$input_2);
2

Hello again,

Incase anybody is wondering how far I went along to build the search page & pagination, then here is a rough of what I managed:
CONTEXT

<?php
//Report Error.
ini_set('display_errors',1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors',1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);

//Valid $_GET Items.
$table = array('links_crawls','links_submits');

$links_crawls = array('id','date_and_time','domain','url','title','header','meta_keyword','meta_description',); //Table Cols.
$links_submits = array('id','date_and_time','url','header','description','keyword','keyphrase'); //Table Cols.

//Extract $_GETs.
$table = !EMPTY($_POST['table'])?$_POST['table']:(!EMPTY($_GET['table'])?$_GET['table']:'links_crawls');
$search = !EMPTY($_POST['search'])?$_POST['search']:(!EMPTY($_GET['search'])?$_GET['search']:NULL);
$match = !EMPTY($_POST['match'])?$_POST['match']:(!EMPTY($_GET['match'])?$_GET['match']:'fuzzy');

$page = !EMPTY($_GET['pg'])?intval($_GET['pg']):1;
$limit = !EMPTY($_GET['lmt'])?intval($_GET['lmt']):1;
$offset = ($page*$limit)-$limit;

$total_table_columns = count(${$table}); echo '<br>';
$cols = array();
for($i=0;$i!==$total_table_columns;$i++)
{
	$cols[] = $col_[$i] = ${$table}[$i]; echo '<br>';
}

if($match == 'exact')
{
	$sql_count = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] = ?";
	$sql = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] = ?";
	for($i=1;$i!==$total_table_columns;$i++)
	{
		$sql_count .= " OR $col_[$i] = ?";
		$sql .= " OR $col_[$i] = ?";
	}
	$sql .= " OR $col_[$i] = ?";
}
else
{
	$sql_count = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] LIKE ?";
	$sql = "SELECT * from $table WHERE $col_[0] LIKE ?";
	for($i=1;$i!==$total_table_columns;$i++)
	{
		$sql_count .= " OR $col_[$i] LIKE ?";
		$sql .= " OR $col_[$i] LIKE ?";
	}
	$sql .= " ORDER BY DESC LIMIT $limit OFFSET $offset";
}

//Query DB.
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);

$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","buzz"); //mysqli_connect("server","user","password","db");

mysqli_set_charset($conn,'utf8mb4');

if(mysqli_connect_errno())
{
	printf("Mysqli Connection Error: %s",mysqli_connect_error());
}

$stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);

//Do not want to be writing prepared statements for 2 SQLs. One SQL to count results and another SQL to present results.
//And so, doing 2 loops here using the same prepared statement for both SQLs.
for($i=1;$i<3;$i++)
{
	if($i==1)
	{
		$query = $sql_count; //To fetch the result COUNT.
	}
	else
	{
		$query = $sql; //To fetch the RESULT.
	}
	
	if(!mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt,$query))
	{
		echo 'Mysqli Error: ' .mysqli_stmt_error($stmt); //DEV Mode line.
		echo '<br>';
		echo 'Mysqli Error No: ' .mysqli_stmt_errno($stmt); //DEV Mode line.
	}
	else
	{
		if($index=='link_crawls')
		{
			//8 inputs.
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,"ssssssss",$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search);
		}
		else //$index=='link_submits'.
		{
			//7 inputs.
			mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,"sssssss",$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search,$search);
		}
	}
	
	if($i==1)
	{
		mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
		mysqli_stmt_store_result($stmt); //Necessary to use with mysqli_stmt_num_rows() when SQL query is SELECT.
		
		//Fetch Matching Rows Count.
		//mysqli_stmt_num_rows() has to come after mysqli_stmt_store_result().
		echo 'Total Result: ' .$rows_count = mysqli_stmt_num_rows($stmt); echo '<br><br>';
		mysqli_stmt_free_result($stmt);
	}
	else
	{
		mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
		$result = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt);
	
		while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result,MYSQLI_ASSOC))
		{
			$rank = $offset+1;
			if($index=='link_crawls') //Crawled Sitemaps.
			{
				$id = $row['id'];
				$date_and_time = $row['date_and_time'];
				$domain = $row['domain'];
				$url = $row['url'];
				$title = $row['title'];
				$header = $row['header'];
				$meta_keyword = $row['meta_keyword'];
				$meta_description = $row['meta_description'];
				echo "<br>";
			}
			else
			{
				$id = $row['id'];
				$date_and_time = $row['date_and_time'];
				$url = $row['url'];
				$header = $row['header'];
				$description = $row['description'];
				$keyword = $row['keyword'];
				$keyphrase= $row['keyphrase'];
				echo "<br>";
			}
		}
		mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
		mysqli_close($conn);
	}
}

echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';
echo 'Total Pages: ' .$total_pages = ceil($rows_count/$limit); echo '<br><br>';

?>

<div name="pagination_section" id="pagination_section" style="background-color:pink;font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:left;">
<?php

//PAGINATION SECTION.
//$page = $_SESSION['page'];
$current_url = $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'].'?'.$_SERVER['QUERY_STRING']; echo '<br><br>';
$previous_page_no = $page-1;

$next_page_no = $page+1; 
$previous_page_no_url = str_replace("P=$page","P=$previous_page_no",$current_url); echo '<br>';
$next_page_no_url = str_replace("P=$page","P=$next_page_no",$current_url); echo '<br>';

$first_page_no_url = str_replace("P=$page","P=1",$current_url); echo '<br>';
$final_page_no_url = str_replace("P=$page","P=$total_pages",$current_url); echo '<br>';

//GO TO: First Page
if($page>1)
{
	?><a href="<?php echo $first_page_no_url;?>"><b><p style="color:black;font-size:25px;"><<</p></b></a>
	<?php
}
echo '<br>';
//GO TO: First Page
if($page>1)
{
	echo "<a href=\"$first_page_no_url\"><b><p style=\"color:black;font-size:25px;\"><<</p></b></a> ";
}
echo '<br><br>';

//GO TO: Previous
if($previous_page_no!==0)
{
	echo '<a href="' .$previous_page_no_url .'"'.'><< Previous</a> ';
}
echo '<br>';

//GO TO: Previous
if($previous_page_no!==0)
{
	echo "<a href=\"$previous_page_no_url\"><< Previous</a> ";
}
echo '<br><br>';	

echo 'Pages: ';

//SIMPLE SEARCH PAGINATION SECTION
$i = 0;
while($i<$total_pages)
{
	$i++;
	//Page Format: $_GET List.
	$array = array("I"=>"$index","C"=>"all","S"=>"$search","M"=>"$match","L"=>"$limit","P"=>intval($i));
	
	$serps_url = $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'].'?'.http_build_query($array,'','&amp;'); //Did convert '&' to '&amp' and so NO need to add htmlspecialchars() when echoing link.
	
	if($i==$page)
	{
		echo '<a href="' .$serps_url .'">' ."<b>$i</b>" .'</a>'; //No need to add htmlspecialchars(), to convert '&' to '&amp;', when echoing link here.
	}
	else
	{
		echo '<a href="' .$serps_url .'">' ."$i" .'</a>'; //No need to add htmlspecialchars(), to convert '&' to '&amp;', when echoing link here.
	}
}
echo '<br><br>';
//GO TO: Next Page
if($next_page_no<$total_pages+1)
{
	echo ' <a href="' .$next_page_no_url .'">Next >></a>';
}
echo '<br>';

//GO TO: Next Page
if($next_page_no<$total_pages+1)
{
	echo " <a href=\"$next_page_no_url\">Next >></a>";
}
echo '<br><br>';

//GO TO: Final Page
if($page<$total_pages)
{
	?><a href="<?php echo $final_page_no_url;?>"><b><p style="color:black;font-size:25px;"> >></p></b></a>
	<?php
}
echo '<br>';
//GO TO: Final Page
if($page<$total_pages)
{
	echo "<a href=\"$final_page_no_url\"><b><p style=\"color:black;font-size:25px;\"> >></p></b></a> ";
}
?>
</div>
<?php

if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD']=='POST')
{
	echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';
	session_destroy();
	session_start();
	echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';
	check_user_inputs();
}

if(ISSET($page) && ISSET($total_pages))
{
	if($page==$total_pages)
	{
		echo __LINE__; echo '<br>'; //DELETE
		unset_sessions();
		//search_form();
	}
}

search_form();
//Script Flow ends here.
?>
</div>


<?php
//NOTE: FUNCTIONS FROM THIS POINT ONWARD.

echo __LINE__; echo '<br>';

function unset_sessions()
{
	session_destroy();
}

function search_form()
{
	?>
	<div style='font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;' name="search_form" id="search_form" align="center" size="50%">
	<form name='web_search_form' id='web_search_form' method='GET' action="">
	<legend style='font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;'><b>Web Search</b></legend>
	<fieldset>
	<label for="S" style="font-family:arial;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;"><b>Search</b></label>
	<input type="search" name="S" id="search" size="50" maxlength="255" title="Type a Keyword or Phrase...(Min 1 character & max to 255). For a wild-card or fuzzy match, type * or _ for a single wild-card character match. Else, type % for multiple wild-card character match." <?php if(EMPTY($search)){echo 'placeholder="Word or Phrase..."';}else{if($match == 'fuzzy'){echo 'value='.'"'.str_replace('%','*',$search).'"';}else{echo 'value='.'"'.$search.'"';}}?> style="background-color:white;font-family:verdana;
	font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;">
	<input type="radio" name="M" id="exact" value="exact" title="Match: Exact" <?php if(ISSET($match) && $match == 'exact'){ echo 'checked';}?>>
	<label for="exact" style="font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;">Exact Match</label>
	<input type="radio" name="M" id="fuzzy" value="fuzzy" title="Match: Fuzzy" <?php if(ISSET($match) && $match == 'fuzzy'){ echo 'checked';}?>>
	<label for="fuzzy" style="font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;">Fuzzy Match</label>
	<br>
	<text style="font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;"><b>Search in Index:</b></style>
	
	<input type="radio" name="I" id="spidered_web_index" value="spidered_web_index" title="Search in: Crawled Links" <?php if(ISSET($index) && $index == 'crawled_links'){ echo 'checked';}?>>
	<label for="spidered_web_index" style="font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;">Crawled Links</label>
	
	<input type="radio" name="I" id="submitted_web_index" value="submitted_web_index" title="Search in: Submitted Links" <?php if(ISSET($index) && $index == 'submitted_links'){ echo 'checked';}?>>
	<label for="submitted_web_index" style="font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;">Submitted Links</label>
	
	<br>
	<label for="L" style="font-family:arial;font-size:15px;color:black;text-align:center;"><b>Limit:</b></label>
	<select name="L" id="limit" title="Select how many results to fetch">
	<option value="1" <?php if(ISSET($limit) && $limit=='1'){echo 'selected';}?>>1</option>
	<option value="10" <?php if(ISSET($limit) && $limit=='10'){echo 'selected';}?>>10</option>
	<option value="1000" <?php if(ISSET($limit) && $limit=='1000'){echo 'selected';}?>>1000</option>
	<option value="10000" <?php if(ISSET($limit) && $limit=='10000'){echo 'selected';}?>>10000</option>
	<option value="100000" <?php if(ISSET($limit) && $limit=='100000'){echo 'selected';}?>>100000</option>
	<option value="1000000" <?php if(ISSET($limit) && $limit=='1000000'){echo 'selected';}?>>1000000</option>
	</select>
	<?php
	//<input type="hidden" name="P" id="P" value="1">
	?>
	<br>
	</fieldset>
	<fieldset>
	<button type="submit" id="web_search_button" title="search the Web">Search!</button>
	</fieldset>
	</form>
	</div>
<?php
}
?>
<br>
<br>
<br>
<div style="background-color:yellow;font-family:verdana;font-size:15px;color:gold;text-align:left;" name="footer pane" id="footer pane" align="center" size="50px" width="33%">
<?php 
echo footer_site();
?>
</div>
</body>
</html>

But like I said in my previous post, I need help to auto generate the prepared statements so I can shorten my script. Or it will get too long. On the above code, I just used 2 tables and look how big the script is. Imagine me adding another 18 tables! It will get 10 times longer! Cannot be having the script get that big!

3

@Drummin

I think you are the man to aid me here.
You done something like this here:

But your code is adv level and I am not a proper intermediate level to extract the required code (for this thread) from that lengthy code in that thread. Infact, your code in that thread will take me probably a month to digest as you have used a lot of functions which I am not familiar with and it will take probably a month to familiarise myself with them.
And so, I was wondering if you could extract the required code bits from that code of your’s and make some amends to make it short as possible and then show me the shortened version here so it aids me auto generate the prepared statements like I want.