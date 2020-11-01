Products filtering options through mysqli_prepare

PHP
Hello there,

I’m looking for a tutorial or example about the correct way to handle this quite common query through a mysqli prepared statement.

$stmt = $con -> prepare ("SELECT * FROM products 
                          WHERE published = 'Yes' 
                          AND category IN ='dresses, skirts' 
                          AND color IN 'blue, pink, yellow' 
                          AND price BETWEEN '10' AND '15' 
                          ORDER by price ASC, BY new DESC");

Here is an exerpt from my code, but I’m stuck. I don’t know how to handle it.

if (isset($_POST['action']))
   {   
       $published='Y'; 
       $sort_products = $con -> prepare ( "select * from products where published = ?   ");   
		
		if ( isset ($_POST['product_category']))
		   { 
		     $array= $_POST['product_category'];
		     $product_category = implode(',', array_fill(0, count($array), '?')); // creates a string containing ?,?,? 
			 		   
			 $sort_products .= "AND p_cat_id  IN (". $product_category." )  ";
			 call_user_func_array(array($sort_products, 'bind_param'), $params_category);
		   }	 
		  
		
	 	if ( isset ($_POST['product_main_color']))
		   { $array= $_POST['product_main_color'];
		     $product_brand = implode(',', array_fill(0, count($array), '?')); // creates a string containing ?,?,? 
			 $array[] = $this->getTime();
             $types = str_repeat('i', count($array));			 
			 $params_color = array($types);
			 foreach ($array as $key => $value) 
					 {  $params_color[] = &$array[$key];
					 }
		     $sort_products .= "AND product_main_color  IN (". $product_main_color." )  ";
			 call_user_func_array(array($sort_products, 'bind_param'), $params_color);
		   }

        if ( isset ($_POST['price_from']) &&  isset ($_POST['price_upto']) )
		   { 
		      $sort_products .= "AND price  BETWEEN ? AND ? ";			  
		   }

        if ( isset ($_POST['order_1'])  )
		   { 
		      $sort_products .= "ORDER BY ? ";			  
		   }

        if ( isset ($_POST['order_2'])  )
		   { 
		      $sort_products .= ", ? ";			  
		   }

$sort_products -> bind_params   ///  How to bind all of these params ?

How to bind these params all together ? What’s the correct way of writing this query ?
Thanks

FWIW, I wouldn’t do this with mysqli, because with PDO, you don’t have to bind parameters.
You simply pass in an array of values when you execute.
The array can be built up in your conditions, where you currently build up your string of ?.

$stmt->execute($values);

There is a simple example here with an IN clause. Yours has a few more conditions to build up the array of values. But the principles are the same.

Thanks. Truth is the link you provide is perfectly detailed and relevant to my case.
Thank u :slight_smile:

I was thinking about proceeding with classical mysqli sentences like so :

$product_material = implode("', '", array_map(array($con, 'real_escape_string'), $_POST['product_material']));			 		   
$sort_products .= "AND product_material  IN (". $product_material." )  ";

Is it safe ? or not that much ?

A bunch of points -

  1. You cannot concatenate onto the result of a prepare() call. You need to build the sql query statement in a php variable, then when you are done doing that, you would call prepare()
  2. List out the columns you are SELECTing.
  3. If you have static/always values, such as the published = ‘Y’, put them directly into the query.
  4. Each term to be AND’ed should be added as an entry to an array. You can then implode the array using the ’ AND ’ string to build that part of the sql statement.
  5. Since you are using a MySql (or similar) database, use FIND_IN_SET() rather than an IN() comparison. You can use a single prepare query place-holder with FIND_IN_SET().
  6. Since you have a price_from and a price_upto and you are using isset() to test which one(s) were submitted, that implies you can have any combination of them. Write code for a separate term for each of them, using an explicate >= or <= operator.
  7. You cannot supply column names via prepared query place-holders. For the ORDR BY… term, you must validate that the inputs are exactly and only permitted choices before putting them into the sql query statement.
  8. If you switch to the much simpler and more consistent PDO extension, for each term you add to the query, you would simple add the corresponding values to an array, then just supply this array as a call-time parameter to the ->execute(…) call. This will work correctly even if there are no terms being added to the query.
  9. If you continue using the mysqli extension, you would build both a string of the type(s) and an array of the input values. When you get to the point of calling bind_param(), you would use php’s … splat operator https://www.php.net/manual/en/migration56.new-features.php to supply the array of values to the bind_param() call. Also, with the mysqli extension, you would need to test if there are any dynamic terms being added to the query and just use the ->query() method if there are none.
Don’t waste your time trying to escape the data. If you haven’t set the character set that php is using to match your database tables, sql injection is still possible.

A prepared query is the simplest, fool-proof way of preventing sql special characters in all data types from breaking the sql query syntax.

Thanks for all of that. :slight_smile:
I’m not sure if I can use mysqli on certains pages and pdo on other ones.

Don't waste your time trying to escape the data. If you haven't set the character set that php is using to match your database tables, sql injection is still possible.

Okay : understood.

Okay : understood.

Thank u

You can but you shouldn’t.

One of the great points of the PDO extension is you can directly fetch data from a prepared query and a non-prepared query in exactly the same way, using fetch statements like you are used to using. With the mysqli extension, fetching data from a prepared and a non-prepared query are completely different and if you are relying on mysqli_stmt_get_result(), don’t. It is dependent on the mysqlnd driver actually being used by your php installation, and results in non-portable code unless you build and manage all the servers where you will ever run your code.

