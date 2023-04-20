How To Auto Generate Prepared Statements Based On Array Values?

PHP
21

NOTE: I guess you replied while I was typing this.
Yes, you print your arrays you will see that there are 8 keys 0 through 7.

echo "<pre>";
print_r(${$table});	
echo "</pre>";

Array
(
    [0] => id
    [1] => date_and_time
    [2] => domain
    [3] => url
    [4] => title
    [5] => header
    [6] => meta_keyword
    [7] => meta_description
)

So yes there would be an error trying to add extra keys by adding this line after the for loop` for example.

$sql .= " OR $col_[$i] = ?";

The same would apply to your switch.
If you are unsure of value in any location you could always echo it for a test.

echo $i;