How to apply red color font to specific column for dynamic data?

I work on angular 7 app I need to apply red color font to specific column
but i dont know how to do that ?
I show data dynamically meaning no fixed column or data and code below working without any issue
my main thing i need is if column name=‘onlineurl’ make font color to red
my code as below data source on ts as below :
this._displayreport.GetReportDetailsPaging(this.searchData).subscribe((data: any[]) => {
this.reportdetailslist = data;
this.headerCols = Object.keys(data[0]);
data.forEach((item) =>{
let values = Object.keys(item).map((key)=> item[key]).filter(item =>item != data[0].totalCount)
this.contentBody.push(values);
});
});
to get header without data i do as below :
<thead style="width: max-content">
<tr>
<th *ngFor="let coln of headerCols">
<ng-container *ngIf="coln != 'totalCount'">
{{coln}}
</ng-container>
</th>
</tr>
</tr>
</thead>
to get content data without header i do
<tr *ngFor="let rep of contentBody">
<td *ngFor="let r1 of rep"><span>{{r1}}</span></td>
<td
</tr>