How to adress objects and its items in a nested map. My code looks like this:

using the old syntax for console.log - console.log(“mapGame”, mapGame) - shows all the maps content, but using the template literal syntax shows only that it is a an object.

As you can see I can only get the key??? - Thanks in advance.

/* ************* GAME OBJECT *******************/ const gameObject = {}; function gameObjectCreate() { spilNr += 1; objId = String(`${dato}-${spilNr}`); gameObject.spilNr = spilNr; //gameObject.deltagere = obj; gameObject.deltagere = { Kim: true, Ole: true, Preben: true, Henrik: true, Lars: true, flemming: true, }; /* ************* GAME MAP OBJECT *******************/ const mapGame = new Map(); mapGame.set(objId, gameObject); console.log("mapGame", mapGame); console.log(`mapGame, ${mapGame}`); console.log("deltagere:", mapGame.get(objId).gameObject); let textKey = ""; for (const x of mapGame.keys()) { textKey += x; } let textValue = ""; for (const y of mapGame.values()) { textValue += y; } console.log( `key = ${textKey}

value = ${textValue}

mapGame.deltagere = ${mapGame.get( objId )}` ); }

****************** CONSOLE LOG ************************

mapGame Map(1) {‘17.11.2022-1’ => {…}}

[[Entries]]

0: {“17.11.2022-1” => Object}

key: “17.11.2022-1”

value: deltagere: {Kim: true, Ole: true, Preben: true, Henrik: true, Lars: true, …}

spilNr: 1

[[Prototype]]: Objectsize: 1

[[Prototype]]: Map

mapGame, [object Map]

deltagere: undefined

key = 17.11.2022-1

value = [object Object]

mapGame.deltagere = [object Object]