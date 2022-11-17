How to adress objects and its items in a nested map

How to adress objects and its items in a nested map. My code looks like this:
using the old syntax for console.log - console.log(“mapGame”, mapGame) - shows all the maps content, but using the template literal syntax shows only that it is a an object.
As you can see I can only get the key??? - Thanks in advance.

   /* ************* GAME OBJECT *******************/
  const gameObject = {};

  function gameObjectCreate() {
    spilNr += 1;
    objId = String(`${dato}-${spilNr}`);
    gameObject.spilNr = spilNr;
    //gameObject.deltagere = obj;
    gameObject.deltagere = {
      Kim: true,
      Ole: true,
      Preben: true,
      Henrik: true,
      Lars: true,
      flemming: true,
    };

    /* ************* GAME MAP OBJECT *******************/
    const mapGame = new Map();
    mapGame.set(objId, gameObject);

    console.log("mapGame", mapGame);

    console.log(`mapGame, ${mapGame}`);

    console.log("deltagere:", mapGame.get(objId).gameObject);
    let textKey = "";
    for (const x of mapGame.keys()) {
      textKey += x;
    }

    let textValue = "";
    for (const y of mapGame.values()) {
      textValue += y;
    }
    console.log(
      `key = ${textKey} \nvalue = ${textValue}\nmapGame.deltagere = ${mapGame.get(
        objId
      )}`
    );
  }

****************** CONSOLE LOG ************************
mapGame Map(1) {‘17.11.2022-1’ => {…}}
[[Entries]]
0: {“17.11.2022-1” => Object}
key: “17.11.2022-1”
value: deltagere: {Kim: true, Ole: true, Preben: true, Henrik: true, Lars: true, …}
spilNr: 1
[[Prototype]]: Objectsize: 1
[[Prototype]]: Map

mapGame, [object Map]
deltagere: undefined
key = 17.11.2022-1
value = [object Object]
mapGame.deltagere = [object Object]