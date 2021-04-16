Inside a nested object, how to get this to refer to the main object?

I have the following code:

const page = { elements: { // heading(value) { return this.headings[`${value}`]() }, // }, headings: { pizza: function () { const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2'); tempHeading.innerText = 'Italian'; return tempHeading; }, curry: function () { const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2'); tempHeading.innerText = 'Chicken Curry'; return tempHeading; }, burger: function () { const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2'); tempHeading.innerText = 'Mushroom Burger'; return tempHeading; }, }, init() { array.forEach(value => { const heading = elements.heading(value); }) } }