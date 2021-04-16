Inside a nested object, how to get this to refer to the main object?

I have the following code:

const page = {
      elements: {
    //
    heading(value) {
        return this.headings[`${value}`]()
              },
    //   
    },

  headings: {
    pizza: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Italian';
      return tempHeading;
    },
    curry: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Chicken Curry';
      return tempHeading;
    },
    burger: function () {
      const tempHeading = document.createElement('h2');
      tempHeading.innerText = 'Mushroom Burger';
      return tempHeading;
    },   
  },

   init() {

   array.forEach(value => {
       const heading = elements.heading(value);
    })
  }
}

Is there a way that I can make this inside elements.heading to refer to page object? I tried get heading but then this only refers to the elements object, Is there a way I can use the getter to refer to the page object.