How to add to installed homestead project from github?

Hello,

I have installed homestead with Vagrant on my ubuntu 20

and in my /home/master/Homestead/Homestead.yaml file I added phpmyadmin by adding one more site :

folders: - map: /_wwwroot/lar/company/code/blog to: /home/vagrant/code/blog - map: /_wwwroot/lar/company/code/phpMyAdmin to: /home/vagrant/code/phpMyAdmin sites: - map: blog.test to: /home/vagrant/code/blog/public - map: phpmyadmin.test to: /home/vagrant/code/phpMyAdmin databases: - blog_test

2 sites above use 1 batabase blog_test.

As I am new in Homestead I did it by some youtube step by step instructions.

Next I need to upload from github laravel project and wonder how have I to setup it ?

I suppose that I need in Homestead.yaml to add one more mapping lines for “folders:” and “sites:”

but which changes have I to apply to databases options ?

Which else options have I to use ?

Please link to step by step docs…

Thanks!