How to add to installed homestead project from github?

Hello,
I have installed homestead with Vagrant on my ubuntu 20
and in my /home/master/Homestead/Homestead.yaml file I added phpmyadmin by adding one more site :
folders:
- map: /_wwwroot/lar/company/code/blog
to: /home/vagrant/code/blog
- map: /_wwwroot/lar/company/code/phpMyAdmin
to: /home/vagrant/code/phpMyAdmin
sites:
- map: blog.test
to: /home/vagrant/code/blog/public
- map: phpmyadmin.test
to: /home/vagrant/code/phpMyAdmin
databases:
- blog_test
2 sites above use 1 batabase blog_test.
As I am new in Homestead I did it by some youtube step by step instructions.
Next I need to upload from github laravel project and wonder how have I to setup it ?
I suppose that I need in Homestead.yaml to add one more mapping lines for “folders:” and “sites:”
but which changes have I to apply to databases options ?
Which else options have I to use ?
Please link to step by step docs…
Thanks!