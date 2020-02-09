How to add extra row structure to SQL query pivot table as first row?

problem

How to add extra row structure to SQL query pivot table using sql server 2012 ?

I need to add row structure of table as first row so that actually I need to do that as following

as below

SET @SQLHeader = SELECT 'ItemId' as ItemId,'IPN' as IPN,'PartnerName' as PartnerName,'CustomerName' as CustomerName,@Columns union all @SQls

meaning i will display data plus one record display as first row as structure of data

the following data is desired result

bold row i need to added

ItemId IPN PartnerName CustomerName Fan Motor Refrigator temprature **ItemId IPN PartnerName CustomerName Fan Motor Refrigator temprature** 1 1233 Saico NULL NULL NULL NULL 55567 2 5433 Mbaby NULL 23444 NULL NULL NULL 3 590444 nagieb NULL NULL NULL 556666 NULL

What I have tried:

Create proc [CustomerLocations].[sp_ItemFeaturesExporter] @ImportFilePath varchar(500) , @ExportFilePath varchar(500) as begin create table #ItemFeatures ( CustomerName nvarchar(200), CustomerId nvarchar(50) ) Declare @sql nvarchar(max) Set @sql= 'insert into #ItemFeatures ( CustomerName ) SELECT CustomerName FROM OPENROWSET( ''Microsoft.ACE.OLEDB.12.0'', ''Excel 12.0 Xml;HDR=YES;Database=' + @ImportFilePath + ''',''SELECT * FROM [Sheet1$]'')' Exec(@sql) update tmp set tmp.CustomerId = c.CustomerID from #ItemFeatures tmp inner join pcn.Customers c on c.CustomerName = tmp.CustomerName DECLARE @Columns as VARCHAR(MAX) SELECT @Columns = COALESCE(@Columns + ', ','') + QUOTENAME(FeatureName) FROM --select distinct Features (select distinct FeatureName from [CustomerLocations].[FeatureTypes] ) AS B ORDER BY B.FeatureName on features Name DECLARE @SQLs as VARCHAR(MAX) SET @SQLs = 'SELECT ItemId,IPN,PartnerName,CustomerName,' + @Columns + ' FROM ( select F.ItemId ,t.FeatureName,F.FeatureValue,I.IPN,I.PartnerName,FI.CustomerName from [CustomerLocations].[ItemFeatures] F Inner Join [CustomerLocations].[Items] I ON F.ItemId=I.ItemId inner join CustomerLocations.FeatureTypes T on T.FeatureId=F.FeatureId inner join #ItemFeatures FI on I.CustomerID=FI.CustomerID ) as PivotData PIVOT ( max(FeatureValue) FOR FeatureName IN (' + @Columns + ') ) AS PivotResult ' EXEC(@SQLs) drop table #ItemFeatures END;

links for data

add extra row as first