SQL Pivot Rows to Columns

Hello everyone, I need your help.
I have to make this output using Microsoft SQL Server 2019
I have done several researches on the web and various attempts but I can’t do more than this using a pivot
Here demo
Thanks in advance for any help.
Hello everyone, I need your help.
I have to make this output using Microsoft SQL Server 2019
I have done several researches on the web and various attempts but I can’t do more than this using a pivot
Here demo
Thanks in advance for any help.
a SQL query cannot output multiple level results. You’ll need some sort of intermediate processing to generate a multi-level result.
You can generate the row by JOIN’ing the same table to itself, but you’d have to join it for each account manually;
SELECT p.DtHour,p.Total,p.RG,p.SC,p.RP,c.Total,c.RG,c.SC,c.RP FROM do_table p
FULL JOIN do_table c
ON p.DtHour = c.DtHour
WHERE c.Account = N'CTNA'
AND p.Account = N'PLRM'
Thank you, I understand… but to get the
Total of the individual columns
Total, RG, SC, RP How can I do it?
‘total’ makes no contextual sense if your rows are indexed by a timestamp?
I regretfully had to abandon the initial project because of what you suggested***, I mean this
Here demo
***a SQL query cannot output multiple level results. You’ll need some sort of intermediate processing to generate a multi-level result.
You can generate the row by JOIN’ing the same table to itself, but you’d have to join it for each account manually;