SQL Pivot Rows to Columns

Hello everyone, I need your help.

I have to make this output using Microsoft SQL Server 2019

Senza titolo

I have done several researches on the web and various attempts but I can’t do more than this using a pivot

Senza titolo 1
Senza titolo 1

Here demo

Thanks in advance for any help.

a SQL query cannot output multiple level results. You’ll need some sort of intermediate processing to generate a multi-level result.

You can generate the row by JOIN’ing the same table to itself, but you’d have to join it for each account manually;

SELECT p.DtHour,p.Total,p.RG,p.SC,p.RP,c.Total,c.RG,c.SC,c.RP FROM do_table p 
FULL JOIN do_table c
ON p.DtHour = c.DtHour
WHERE c.Account = N'CTNA'
AND p.Account = N'PLRM'
Thank you, I understand… but to get the Total of the individual columns Total, RG, SC, RP How can I do it?

‘total’ makes no contextual sense if your rows are indexed by a timestamp?

I regretfully had to abandon the initial project because of what you suggested***, I mean this

Senza titolo
Senza titolo

Here demo

***a SQL query cannot output multiple level results. You’ll need some sort of intermediate processing to generate a multi-level result.
You can generate the row by JOIN’ing the same table to itself, but you’d have to join it for each account manually;