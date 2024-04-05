SQL Server transposing rows to columns

I need to transpose rows to columns to display data in different dimensions or meet table format requirements using SQL server.

Starting from this query and this return

SELECT 
  _p,
  _t,
  _x,
 COUNT (*) _q 
FROM
	[dbo].[subset_data] 
WHERE
	CONVERT ( VARCHAR ( 10 ), data, 120 ) = CONVERT ( VARCHAR ( 10 ), GETDATE( ), 120 ) 
	GROUP BY
    _p,
	_t,
	_x;


+--------+--------------+----------+--------+
| _p     | _t           |   _x     |   _q   |
+--------+--------------+----------+--------+
| 001	 | 06:00-12:00  |   15     |    1   |
| 001	 | 12:00-18:00  |   15	   |    1   |
| 008	 | 06:00-12:00  |    5	   |    2   |
| 009    | 12:00-18:00  |    6	   |    1   |
| 010    | 06:00-12:00  |   12     |    1   |
+--------+--------------+----------+--------+

I have to get this return

+--------+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+
| _p     | 00:00-06:00  | 06:00-12:00 | 12:00-18:00 | 18:00-23:59 |    _x      |
+--------+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+
| 001	 |      0       |      1      |      1      |      0      |    15      |
| 008	 |      0       |      2      |      0      |      0      |     5      |
| 009	 |      0       |      0      |      1      |      0      |     6      |
| 010	 |      0       |      1      |      0      |      0      |    12      |
+--------+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+

Where the row values of column _t are to be converted to columns and for each value of the _p column I have to retrieve the value of the row from _q column.

You need to use PIVOT to do that.

Here’s a good article which explains it well, and the section called “Example of a Dynamic Pivot” is what you’ll need, but the whole article is a good read.