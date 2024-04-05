SQL Server transposing rows to columns

Hi all,

I need to transpose rows to columns to display data in different dimensions or meet table format requirements using SQL server.

Starting from this query and this return

SELECT _p, _t, _x, COUNT (*) _q FROM [dbo].[subset_data] WHERE CONVERT ( VARCHAR ( 10 ), data, 120 ) = CONVERT ( VARCHAR ( 10 ), GETDATE( ), 120 ) GROUP BY _p, _t, _x; +--------+--------------+----------+--------+ | _p | _t | _x | _q | +--------+--------------+----------+--------+ | 001 | 06:00-12:00 | 15 | 1 | | 001 | 12:00-18:00 | 15 | 1 | | 008 | 06:00-12:00 | 5 | 2 | | 009 | 12:00-18:00 | 6 | 1 | | 010 | 06:00-12:00 | 12 | 1 | +--------+--------------+----------+--------+

I have to get this return

+--------+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+ | _p | 00:00-06:00 | 06:00-12:00 | 12:00-18:00 | 18:00-23:59 | _x | +--------+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+ | 001 | 0 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 15 | | 008 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 5 | | 009 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 6 | | 010 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 12 | +--------+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+

Where the row values of column _t are to be converted to columns and for each value of the _p column I have to retrieve the value of the row from _q column.

Can you help me?