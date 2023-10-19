"How does SEO work on a page without modifications?

I have a website, www.agustipardo.es, whose content will essentially remain unchanged over time as it serves as a promotional platform for my work, essentially like a presentation letter. I won’t be adding new content periodically. The store it contains is based on a fineartamerica script, which is externally managed and displays my photographs for sale. I include a blog, but due to when it was created, it’s on a different domain, even though it’s linked through a tab labeled ‘blog.’ How can SEO be managed for a page like this, when the primary recommendation is ‘add new, high-quality content,’ and that’s not possible to fulfill?