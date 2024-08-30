How does project management software help in managing client projects?

I want to manage all my client projects through project management software or any tool. If anyone knows something about, please share your ideas.
I have worked with tool such as Jira, which communicates who has done what within the team on a particular project. Jira is well known for its powerful issue-tracking and project-management features.
More recently, ClickUp has become popular due to its robust project management capabilities. It offers a wide range of features, such as task management, calendars, and reporting, enabling users to efficiently manage large projects and teams.