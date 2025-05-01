How do you rank your new website effectively today?

Even if you implement all key SEO factors—like running a perfectly optimized WordPress site on a Web3-ready LiteSpeed server, backed by a CDN and filled with handcrafted, fully optimized blog posts—it often still feels nearly impossible to achieve top rankings without investing significant time, effort, and energy into social signals and backlink building. At some point, you’re almost forced to either pay for Google Ads, use other ad networks, or hire SEO agencies that promise spammy backlinks and guest post links. So how do you do it? Do you have your own strategies—or are you just hoping for Google’s grace?