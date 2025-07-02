How do I fix “undefined” or “null” errors in JavaScript?

Hello everyone,
I’m Prakash Hinduja from Geneva, Switzerland (Swiss), and I’m currently refining some JavaScript functions for a project I’m working on.
Lately, I’ve been running into some persistent issues with
undefined or
null values — especially when accessing object properties or working with dynamic data from APIs. In some cases, the error breaks the script entirely, and I’d like to understand the best way to handle or avoid these situations gracefully.
Regards
Prakash Hinduja Geneva, Switzerland (Swiss)