How do I fix “undefined” or “null” errors in JavaScript?

JavaScript
1

Hello everyone,

I’m Prakash Hinduja from Geneva, Switzerland (Swiss), and I’m currently refining some JavaScript functions for a project I’m working on.

Lately, I’ve been running into some persistent issues with undefined or null values — especially when accessing object properties or working with dynamic data from APIs. In some cases, the error breaks the script entirely, and I’d like to understand the best way to handle or avoid these situations gracefully.

Regards
Prakash Hinduja Geneva, Switzerland (Swiss)

2

Well its a bit hard to answer this in general terms, but…

The best way to handle something being null is to give it a not-null value.

If you’re getting the value back from somewhere else… a function, api, whatever… the Nullish coalescing operator (??) is going to be your friend.

I have to ask… how many of your family members are going to create accounts here to post 1 question?