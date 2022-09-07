How average coder pass tech interviews today?

Hi

I tried to apply for jobs from years now I think from 2016 and I focused on learning the most demanding tech for companies like reactjs and nodejs but I was wrong all the companies I apply for are not big they are small or startup and they redirect me to solve hard algorithms problems like from leetcode and hacker rank.

I found those questions are the same in Google, Amazon , facebook and other giants interview !!

I found some courses to learn algorithms like from leetcode but it seems a very long way. Why they made tech interview so hard ?

Before mayabe 2009 it was easy to get a job and they ask you in the programming language knowledge only now it is algorithms even from very small companies and I am not that genius or I have strong memory to remember hunderds or problems and solve them in small timed tests.

I am also getting old (46) and dont have the same abilities to remember and work long hours like I was in 30s or 20s (actually I started when I was 15 years old). any advise what to do ?