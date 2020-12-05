How can I stage my javascript game on my server?

Well JavaScript is a client side technology, aka run by the browser (unless you are using something like node.js which it sounds like you are not since you are new). So all you need to do is upload your web pages to a web host. You can buy a web host account (from a company like bluehost or siteground or even host a site on Amazon) and just upload your HTML/Javascript pages to it. You can also find some free web hosts out there to play around with (they are just not that reliable most of the time or contain ads). Then when users surf to your site, the Javascript game will load on their browsers and they can play.

