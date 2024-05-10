[MIT Open-Source] - Can Someone Look At My Project's JavaScript Source Code(Game)?

Hi,

I personally hand built from the ground this JavaScript/HTML5 Web 2D video game.

Can some programmers here quickly look over the JavaScript source code?

I typed all code into JetBrain’s “WebStorm” IDE on Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon OS.

Source code is clean and is currently hosted on BitBucket site below:

https://bitbucket.org/jesseleepalser/t-crisis_v_firefox_110percent_ai/src/main/

Source code 100% free open-source cross-platform with the MIT software license.

I am not professionally trained in JavaScript so I did ALOT of Googling.

Any criticisms and/or suggestions for improvement is highly welcomed.

I did my best, but I need to do a little bit better.

Let me know, thanks!

NOTE - Beta should be uploaded no later than Monday (2024-05-13).

Jesse Lee

https://jesseleepalser.itch.io/t-crisis-v