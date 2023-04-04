How can i solve wordpress WP-admin login error issue?

Dear Community,

I am facing an issue regarding one of my WordPress websites which I handle, whenever I opened my website WP-ADMIN panel after login it shows the content in an unstructured way i.e. visually not correctly displayed, please refer to the image below:



To solve the above issue I edit code in wp-config.php which is

define (‘CONCATENATE_SCRIPTS’, false);

After using above code I manage to open wp-admin panel but whenever I open post or pages it shows the below error please check and suggest how I solve this problem.

400 bad request

please forward this screen to sharedip-6817814587.prod.bom1.secureserver.net’s

your browser sent a request that this server could not understand