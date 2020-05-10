How can I make a function that filters the api data based on input value?

How can I make a function with the array filter method to filter a list of countries based on what the user types inside the input field?

let countryName = document.getElementById("searchInput"); let url = "https://restcountries.eu/rest/v2/all/"; function getData() { return fetch(url) .then((res) => res.json()) .catch((err) => console.log("Handle this error", err)); } console.log(getData()); function cardTemplate(cardData) { const card = document.createElement("div"); card.innerHTML = `<div class="user"> <img src="${cardData.flag}" alt="" class="flag"> <h1 class="countryName">${cardData.name}</h1> </div> `; return card; } function render(container, templates) { const d = document.createDocumentFragment(); templates.forEach((template) => d.appendChild(template)); container.appendChild(d); } function init() { const container = document.querySelector(".searchResult"); getData() .then((json) => json.map(cardTemplate)) .then((templates) => render(container, templates)); } init();