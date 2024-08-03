My search filter is malfunctioning

Usually you would keep the details of each property in a database and then create your web page as required.

Just for fun, instead of usind a database, I have used a public tab-separated file on Dropbox, created by a spreadsheet in LibreOffice Calc This means I can easy add and delete properties without editing the HTML Within a few seconds of clicking ‘Save’ in LibreOffice, the Dropbox desktop software on my PC automatically uploads the new data.

My spreadsheet contains these colums:

Country

Location

Description

Price

Type (i.e. pays / maison / appartemnet)

Photo link

The filtering is now quite simple. The JavaScript line:

if (index > 0 && index < r.length)

can be extended to filter out properties that are not of the type selected.

After this you can do the ‘pagination’: a new ‘page’ created after a preset number of properties have been displayed.

Your use of three ‘cards’ side-by-side does not work well on small smartphones. I have therefore used CSS Flexbox with wrapping. The basic width of the cards is 400px but is allowed to reduce when on a smartphone.