My search filter is malfunctioning

Hello, I am trying to make a filter on the 3 buttons and I am currently testing the “apartment” and “house” button.
I tried with “data-filter” and a function.
When I click on apartment for example it displays 1 second and then nothing.
And when I click on “home” it does nothing.
I tried to write the function as best I could but in my opinion I had difficulty doing a few things.
https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/VwJaxjL
my script
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function () {
$('.flex').click(function () {
const value = $(this).attr('data-filter');
if (value == 'maison') {
$('deco').show('1000');
}
else {
$('.deco').not('.' + value).hide('1000');
$('.deco').filter('.' + value).show('1000');
}
})
})
</script>
index.html
<div class="container flex">
<h3>Filtres</h3>
<div class="flex icons">
<i class="fa-solid fa-globe fa-lg"></i>
<div>Pays</div>
</div>
<div class="flex icons" data-filter="maison">
<i class="fa-solid fa-house fa-lg"></i>
<div>Maison</div>
</div>
<div class="flex icons" data-filter="appartement">
<i class="fa-solid fa-building fa-lg"></i>
<div>Appartement</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="card-container deco-list">
<div class="card">
<div class="deco appartement">
<img src="images/deco1.jpg">
<p>Tenerife Costa Adeje</p>
<span>Bel Appartement Avec Vue Sur La Mer</span>
<button class="orange_link">Prix 197 265€</button>
</div>
<div class="deco appartement">
<img src="images/deco4.png">
<p>Belgique Liege</p>
<span>Appartement de la Résidence 3 CH, parking, cave.</span>
<button class="orange_link">Prix 357 965€ </button>
</div>
</div>