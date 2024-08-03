My search filter is malfunctioning

Hello, I am trying to make a filter on the 3 buttons and I am currently testing the “apartment” and “house” button.

I tried with “data-filter” and a function.
When I click on apartment for example it displays 1 second and then nothing.
And when I click on “home” it does nothing.

I tried to write the function as best I could but in my opinion I had difficulty doing a few things.

https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/VwJaxjL

my script

<script type="text/javascript">
        $(document).ready(function () {
            $('.flex').click(function () {
                const value = $(this).attr('data-filter');
                if (value == 'maison') {
                    $('deco').show('1000');
                }
                else {
                    $('.deco').not('.' + value).hide('1000');
                    $('.deco').filter('.' + value).show('1000');
                }
            })
        })
    </script>

index.html

<div class="container flex">
            <h3>Filtres</h3>
            <div class="flex icons">
                <i class="fa-solid fa-globe fa-lg"></i>
                <div>Pays</div>
            </div>
            <div class="flex icons" data-filter="maison">
                <i class="fa-solid fa-house fa-lg"></i>
                <div>Maison</div>
            </div>
            <div class="flex icons" data-filter="appartement">
                <i class="fa-solid fa-building fa-lg"></i>
                <div>Appartement</div>
            </div>
        </div>
<div class="card-container deco-list">
            <div class="card">
                <div class="deco appartement">
                    <img src="images/deco1.jpg">
                    <p>Tenerife Costa Adeje</p>
                    <span>Bel Appartement Avec Vue Sur La Mer</span>
                    <button class="orange_link">Prix 197 265€</button>
                </div>
                <div class="deco appartement">
                    <img src="images/deco4.png">
                    <p>Belgique Liege</p>
                    <span>Appartement de la Résidence 3 CH, parking, cave.</span>
                    <button class="orange_link">Prix 357 965€ </button>
                </div>
            </div>
Usually you would keep the details of each property in a database and then create your web page as required.

Just for fun, instead of usind a database, I have used a public tab-separated file on Dropbox, created by a spreadsheet in LibreOffice Calc This means I can easy add and delete properties without editing the HTML Within a few seconds of clicking ‘Save’ in LibreOffice, the Dropbox desktop software on my PC automatically uploads the new data.

My spreadsheet contains these colums:

  • Country
  • Location
  • Description
  • Price
  • Type (i.e. pays / maison / appartemnet)
  • Photo link

The filtering is now quite simple. The JavaScript line:
if (index > 0 && index < r.length)
can be extended to filter out properties that are not of the type selected.

After this you can do the ‘pagination’: a new ‘page’ created after a preset number of properties have been displayed.

Your use of three ‘cards’ side-by-side does not work well on small smartphones. I have therefore used CSS Flexbox with wrapping. The basic width of the cards is 400px but is allowed to reduce when on a smartphone.

Thanks for your help.

I’m going to try to keep my script but my filter works on “all” but I see clearly everything but for the 2 other filters “apartment” and “house” there is a problem.

Can you help me see if there is a problem?

https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/VwJaxjL