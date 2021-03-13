How can I keep all the logic in combineLatest from this.route.paramMap but add one more condition?

I am changing this.subscription1 = this.route.paramMap to this.subscription2 = combineLatest([this.route.params,this.route.queryParams] and want to keep all the logic as this.subscription1 = this.route.paramMap except want to add one more condition in this.subscription2 = combineLatest([this.route.params,this.route.queryParams] if queryParams has mode “dealNumber” then I want to return of(this.myService.loadDealByNumber(dealNumber)); else I want to return of(this.myService.loadDealById(dealId));
this.subscription1 = this.route.paramMap
.pipe(
map(params => params.get('deal_id')),
mergeMap(dealId => {
if (this.dealForm) {
this.dealForm.form.markAsPristine();
}
if (dealId !== 'new') {
//Here I want to check if queryParams has mode "dealNumber" then I want to return of(this.myService.loadDealByNumber(dealNumber)); else I want to return of(this.myService.loadDealById(dealId));
} else {
return this.abcDealer$.pipe(
tap((dealer: DealerModel) => {
this.myService.newDeal(dealer);
})
);
}
})
)
.subscribe();
this.subscription2 = combineLatest([
this.route.params,
this.route.queryParams
]).pipe(
tap(res => console.log('combineLatest - params - queryParams', res)),
map(([params, queryParams]) => ({
params,
queryParams }))
)
.subscribe();